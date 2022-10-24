1960 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Barn Dust, Original Surprise Under the Hood

While the Impala nameplate was born in 1958 when Chevy rolled it out as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the first time it was offered as a stand-alone series was in 1959.
Launched as the second-generation Impala, the new model was produced for just two years before a redesigned sibling with new metal got to see the daylight.
The 1960 Impala was, therefore, the final year of the second-generation Impala, and it goes without saying it’s one highly desirable collectible.
Someone on eBay has recently listed what looks to be a very solid example of the model year 1960, though worth knowing from the very beginning is that the car has already received a series of occasional fixes lately. For example, the front glass is new, and right now, a new trunk pan is also ready to be installed.
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear this Chevrolet is a pretty intriguing restoration candidate that still flexes the barn dust. Seller dalt34 says the car has been sitting for several years, but before being moved to storage, it was running and driving just perfectly.
As for what’s under the hood, here’s where the original surprise shows up. This Impala is powered by the factory-fitted 283 (4.7-liter) paired with a Powerglide transmission. The same unit is still in the car, but right now, it’s not yet clear if it’s still running – it should, though, given everything was in working condition only a few years ago.
The metal doesn’t seem to require more than just minor fixes, with a few small holes spotted here and there, but we’ve seen newer Impalas that were pulled from barns in a way more horrible condition.
At the end of the day, it’s probably just a matter of time until we get to see this Impala back on the road. The auction is underway, and the top offer has surpassed $3,000, with no reserve in place this time.
