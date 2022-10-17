Almost Everything on This Alluring Second-Gen Chevy Impala Is Dated 1959

When it comes to classic cars, one of the things that collectors are typically looking into is how original a certain model continues to be.
This is often the small detail that makes a huge difference, as a car that hasn’t been altered and molested is typically worth a lot more, even if it doesn’t come in its best shape.
The 1959 Impala that was posted by its owner on Craigslist only a few days ago seems to be one of the most intriguing finds lately. The car has nearly everything a very solid project needs, including a working engine, strong metal, and, of course, the original factor.
The owner says that “every component is from 1959, except for the master cylinder.” Even the radio is still in there, and more surprisingly, it works as well.
Naturally, the first things most buyers would inspect are the floors and the trunk. The invasion of rust is something that makes perfect sense on such an old car, but as it turns out, this Impala has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years.
This means you won’t find any rust in there, and the owner even says that they restored parts of the original metal to make sure the rust doesn’t become a concern. Worth knowing, however, is that no new sheets have been installed.
The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and it still runs and drives. The second-generation Impala, produced for just two years in 1959 and 1960, was offered with just two V8 options, namely the 283 and the 348 (5.7-liter), with the latter available in several configurations. The 283, however, was the most common choice among Chevrolet Impala buyers in 1959.
Coming with original paperwork from 1959, this Impala doesn’t seem to require more than minor TLC before it becomes a classic worth a small fortune. As a result, it’s not exactly cheap, as the car can be yours today for $75,000.
The 1959 Impala that was posted by its owner on Craigslist only a few days ago seems to be one of the most intriguing finds lately. The car has nearly everything a very solid project needs, including a working engine, strong metal, and, of course, the original factor.
The owner says that “every component is from 1959, except for the master cylinder.” Even the radio is still in there, and more surprisingly, it works as well.
Naturally, the first things most buyers would inspect are the floors and the trunk. The invasion of rust is something that makes perfect sense on such an old car, but as it turns out, this Impala has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years.
This means you won’t find any rust in there, and the owner even says that they restored parts of the original metal to make sure the rust doesn’t become a concern. Worth knowing, however, is that no new sheets have been installed.
The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and it still runs and drives. The second-generation Impala, produced for just two years in 1959 and 1960, was offered with just two V8 options, namely the 283 and the 348 (5.7-liter), with the latter available in several configurations. The 283, however, was the most common choice among Chevrolet Impala buyers in 1959.
Coming with original paperwork from 1959, this Impala doesn’t seem to require more than minor TLC before it becomes a classic worth a small fortune. As a result, it’s not exactly cheap, as the car can be yours today for $75,000.