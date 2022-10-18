This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Delivers Bad News in a Very Positive Way

Classic Impalas are very desirable models these days, and more often than not, they end up costing quite a small fortune if done right.
But at the same time, the price of the project comes down to lots of factors, including not only the current condition of the car but also how original it continues to be and the health of the engine under the hood.
The 1963 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist is one of those examples that manage to deliver the bad news in a very positive way. In other words, while it looks to be a very solid restoration candidate that ticks all the right boxes for such a project, you may be disappointed with what you’ll find after a thorough inspection.
Let’s start with the basics and describe what the eyes can see. This Chevrolet Impala comes with typical metal problems, so the rust has already invaded the floors and the trunk pan. This isn’t exactly surprising, as the car has been sitting for many years – the owner doesn’t say how long it’s been parked, but given the rust managed to produce so much damage, there’s a chance we’re talking decades here.
The engine under the hood needs attention as well. It’s a 283 (4.7-liter) – this was the base V8 on the model year 1963 – paired with a Powerglide transmission. It no longer runs, and unfortunately, we have no idea if it’s turning over by hand or not.
On the other hand, the car continues to be entirely original, and furthermore, it’s also complete. This makes it an even more intriguing restoration candidate, as preserving the original glory is something that many collectors are particularly interested in.
Of course, the Impala isn’t selling for cheap, as it can be yours for $10,500, with a clean title also in hand.
