1958 Chevrolet Impala Is the King of a Junkyard, Insane Find

The year was 1958, and after originally presenting the Impala as a concept in 1956, Chevrolet took the decision to introduce this new nameplate as the top version of the Bel Air.
It didn’t take long for the company to learn that it played just the right card. The Impala became an overnight success, so the General Motors brand had nothing else to do but to let its new superstar enjoy the time on the market.
The Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959, with the yearly sales skyrocketing until they eventually turned the car into the best-selling model in the United States.
The 1958 Impala has therefore become an icon that collectors are drooling over, and more often than not, examples in tip-top shape and with everything original sell for more than you can imagine.
At the opposite pole, there are those ’58 Impalas like the one eBay seller autocity1958 has recently posted online and which require pretty much everything before returning to their original glory.
As you can tell from the images, the car is this close to becoming a rust bucket, but this isn’t necessarily surprising, as it has almost certainly been sleeping under the clear sky for a very long time. Many parts are already missing, and the condition of the body is, well, challenging.
The interior also seems wrecked, and of course, the engine is already missing. This Impala was born with a 348 (5.7-liter) under the hood – this was the top engine choice for the 1958 model year, but of course, it’s no longer there.
At the end of the day, this Impala might be restorable, but it’s very clear this isn’t a project for the faint of heart. It’s an insane project, so fingers crossed for someone to bring this once-amazing classic back to the road sooner rather than later.
