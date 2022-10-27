1958 Chevy Impala in Horrible Condition Is the Facepalm-Inducing Find of the Century

Back in 1956, General Motors took the world by surprise with the unveiling of the Impala, a concept car whose purpose was to put the company back on the map at a time when Ford was enjoying the fun of its life.
Two years later, Chevrolet was ready to make the Impala happen, but the GM brand decided to go for baby steps. The Impala was launched as the top Bel Air version, as the company first wanted to see how the car performs and only then decide whether or not it should be graduated to a stand-alone series.
The early success of the Impala was sensational. It took Chevy just a year to figure out what to do next, so in 1959, the Impala and the Bel Air parted ways.
Eight years later, the Impala became the first car in the U.S. after World War II to sell more than 1 million units in 12 months, eventually turning into Chevy’s most successful nameplate.
This is the reason the 1958 Impala is the dream of many wealthy collectors out there. And yet, here’s exactly the opposite: a model in a horrible condition that’s now looking for a new home.
It’s hard to find something good about this Impala, and it’s painful to even think how it ended up in such a bad shape. The car has been ignored for so long that it stepped beyond the rust bucket condition a long time ago, so right now, it doesn’t seem to be good for anything else than keeping the crusher busy.
For some reason, eBay seller autocity1958 says this is a parts car, though it’s pretty clear that you can hardly find something worth saving right now. And yet, the awful condition isn’t making the Impala cheap, as the online bidding starts at $2,000.
