Mysterious 1969 Impala Sleeping in Junkyard, Original Engine Still Inside

In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the United States after World War II that managed to sell more than one million units in a single year.
It was an impressive achievement, especially considering Chevrolet launched this nameplate only 8 years before. And in many ways, it proves that GM’s strategy, which came down to important refinements for every new model year, as well as a varied engine lineup, worked like a charm.
The end of the decade, however, witnessed a decline in terms of sales for the Impala. In 1966, for instance, the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series proved to be a less inspired move, as the Impala fell well below the 1-million-unit threshold it managed to reach in 1965.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the car lost its customer appeal. It did not, and this 1969 example that’s been sitting in a junkyard for a long time is just living proof in this regard.
As anyone can tell by checking out the photos shared on eBay by seller kraftjr123, the Impala comes in a rather rough condition, and what’s even worse is that it’s listed online with nothing but basic info.
The only details the owner shared concern the drivetrain, as we’re being told the car sports a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with a Turbo 400 transmission. And that’s pretty much it, so anyone interested in giving this Impala a second chance should go check it out in person.
Needless to say, the photos suggest the car requires a lot of work on every front, including the body and the interior. Most likely, there are a lot of missing parts as well.
The seller, however, claims it is a “very nice car,” so it’ll be interesting to see if it ends up finding a new home. The bidding starts at $1, but of course, a reserve is also in place.
