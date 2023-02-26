The Yachting "God of War" Is Up for Grabs: Claim Your Place Among Social Elites

Back in 1985, the name Mangusta popped up on the market. Today, this manufacturer is known for helping financially endowed clients to craft their watery dreams. With that in mind, let's explore the sort of magic that you can get your hands on.
I recently received an e-mail telling me all about a superyacht for sale. This is nothing new, but the fact that Ares is a ship crafted by none other than Mangusta means we have plenty to talk about. That's right, the beauty we'll be exploring today is up for sale for an unspecified amount. Let's see what the god of war has to offer one lucky future owner.
Now, Ares was brought to my attention by none other than our friends over at Northrop & Johnson, and I'm glad they did. Why? Well, no matter how we look at it, the Ares does present itself as a rather acquisitional ship. I say this because the Mangusta 108 model, the same that Ares is based on, comes in with an average asking price of around $3.5 million.
Overall, Ares was born back in 2005, and if we consider that some ships reach the age of 50 years or more, this vessel is nothing more than a simple pup in the yachting game. Best of all, it saw an extensive refit back in 2017. Five years later, it would appear that the former owner has tired of Ares' spectacles or is simply looking to upgrade. No matter how you look at it, it's worth noting if you're in the market for a superyacht.
As I mentioned, Ares is built upon the Mangusta 108 platform, which means it cruises in with a length of 108 ft (33 m). A beam of 23 ft (7 m) completes the available space. In short, there's more than enough space to unfurl the sort of activities and luxuries we can expect from a multi-million-dollar machine. Be sure to take in the images in the gallery.
Let's start with the exterior. Here we can see a sporty design with a long sweeping line that, if viewed from the right angle, is fueled by cues found in the automotive world. The classic white yacht exterior is brought to light with black glass, teak flooring, and semiprecious metals. However, the exterior of Ares isn't just for show.
What I mean to say is that this bugger is fast. Even though Ares is 108 ft, it can still hit a massive top speed of 37 knots (42.5 mph). That's the sort of speed you hit in a day boat, and this is a superyacht. This is partly due to the Ares' fiberglass hull design. But there's a downside, the range is limited to no more than 400 nautical miles (460 mi), so there is no international cruising with this one.
creature comforts are future owners in for? Starting with the most important numbers, nine guests will be able to enjoy the luxuries on this 108 ft ship. To do so, four staterooms are available. But what I found neat about these spaces was the interior design. Sure, it may not boast the absolutely most amazing interior of a superyacht, but it's attainable luxury made in the image of five-star hotels. What I found most attractive about the rooms is the way lighting is used to accent furnishings and materials. Simply put, rooms invite guests with a warm, cozy, and luxurious feel. For folks like me, it's more than enough. After all, I wasn't born into generational wealth and fed with a silver spoon.
One of the main attractions of the Ares is its ability to fill internal spaces with a "generous" amount of natural light. This means that future owners can enjoy the sun's rays to the fullest extent possible. If you're the sort of person that wants to really get crispy, sunbeds and lounges found aft and at the bow are sure to please. Be sure to check the jacuzzi while you're at it.
Other than that, we don't know much about what's hidden in this floating gem. One thing is for sure; if you're the future owner of Ares, I'm sure you can figure out a way to bring along some of your preferred toys. Try throwing money at the problem.
If the idea of eating with a silver spoon sounds good to you, and you've got some cash lying around, drop it on the Ares. After all, you're not just buying a ship crafted by some of the world's most loved hands and minds. With the passing of Stefano Righini, Ares is more of a floating legacy and one you can be a part of.
