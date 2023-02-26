2023 Honda CR-V LX Arrives at U.S. Dealers, Priced at Under $30,000

Honda dealers in the United States have started getting the 2023 model year CR-V LX in both front- and all-wheel-drive flavors, trim levels that Honda doesn’t advertise on its website. The LX isn’t available to configure online either, at least not for the time being.
Slotted below the better-equipped EX and EX-L, the LX most likely returned for 2023 because it’s priced at under $30,000 including destination charge. The LX kicks off at $29,705 with 17-inch steel wheels topped with plastic hubcaps versus 18-inch alloys for the EX trim level.
It doesn’t feature a sunroof. The budget-friendly also removes the power driver seat, front seatback pockets, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, and the automatic up/down function of the front passenger window. Lots of driver-assist features aren’t standard either, but still, the standard kit is more than reasonable at this price point.
First and foremost, Honda Sensing and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment open the list of goodies. A four-speaker audio system and climate control of the single-zone variety are standard too, along with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive is the only highlight option, currently priced at $1,500.
The remainder of the lineup comprises – in the order of pricing – the EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L, and Sport Touring Hybrid, with the EX listed by the configurator at $31,610 excluding the $1,295 destination charge. The combustion-only EX-L is $34,260, whereas the hybrid twins are priced at $32,950 and $39,100, respectively.
The LX, EX, and EX-L share their 1.5-liter turbo with the previous generation of the Honda CR-V, which arrived in dealer showrooms nationwide for the 2017 model year. It cranks out a stout 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm), with Honda recommending 87 octane or higher-grade dinosaur juice in the fuel tank.
The FWD version of the CR-V 1.5T is rated by the Environmental Protection Agency at 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Opting for all-wheel drive translates to 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers). A bigger difference between front- and all-wheel drive concerns the CR-V Hybrid, rated at 40 and 37 miles per gallon (5.9 and 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) by the U.S. federal agency.
As mentioned earlier, the LX isn’t listed on Honda’s consumer website at the moment of writing. Dealer inventory also reveals that the LX trim level of the Civic has been quietly reintroduced as well, with pricing kicking off at $24,545 and $25,545 depending on body style. Both the four-door sedan and five-door hatchback rock the naturally-aspirated engine of the Sport trim level, paired to a continuously variable transmission.
Honda’s perennial best sellers moved 238,155 and 133,932 units in 2022 stateside, with the Civic ranking third after the Accord’s 154,612 deliveries. All told, American Honda shipments totaled 881,201 units last year, down from 1,309,222 units delivered in 2021.
