Honda Recalls 115k Vehicles Over Improperly Designed Power Circuit

The previous-generation Fit hatchback and HR-V crossover have been called back to address a rather peculiar issue. As the headline implies, the power circuit of the infotainment system was improperly designed.
When the powerplant is cranked into life by means of an ignition key, the cranking may cause the battery’s state of charge to drop. This condition prevents the infotainment system from booting up, which results in the failure to display the rearview camera’s image. Otherwise said, the Japanese automaker didn’t have a choice due to federal motor vehicle safety standard 111 for rear visibility.
Honda started investigating this problem in October 2020. Honda realized that the issue occurs only on vehicles that use an ignition key rather than a start button in May 2022. The investigation came to a grinding halt in December 2022, yet Honda waited until January 2023 to decide in favor of a recall campaign.
The Japanese automaker is aware of no fewer than 205 warranty claims with receipt dates between March 2018 and January 2023. On the upside, Honda isn’t aware of any reports of injury or death related to this problem.
Supplied by Denso, the suspect infotainment systems will receive updated software containing revised code for the boot-up procedure. Owners who paid to have this update completed at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement given that it’s a noncompliance issue.
Dealers were recently instructed about this recall. Owners can expect to receive an envelope by first-class mail between now and March 13th. Honda didn’t mention how many Fits and HR-Vs are called back per nameplate, although we do know the grand total: 114,686 units.
Suspect Fit hatchbacks were produced for the U.S. market in the period between June 2017 and November 2020 for the 2018 to 2020 model years. As for the more popular HR-V crossover, make that July 2018 to April 2022.
The Fit sadly doesn’t have a successor in the United States. In this part of the world, the most affordable car in Honda’s lineup is the Civic four-door sedan $25,050.
The redesigned HR-V is more affordable still, currently retailing at $23,800 excluding destination charge. Larger than its predecessor due to Civic underpinnings, the HR-V is available in three grades: LX, Sport, and EX-L.
158 horsepower will have to make do across the board. The 2.0-liter engine cranks out 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) at 4,200 revolutions per minute. Even the LX can be specified with all-wheel drive. As for standard features, the list kicks off with 17-inch alloys, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, and LED taillights.
The mid-range Sport improves on its brother with leather on the steering wheel, heated front seats, remote engine start, blind spot information system, six instead of four speakers, and 18-inch alloys finished in gloss black. The EX-L adds leather on the seats, a power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, eight speakers, and 9.0 inches worth of infotainment screen.
