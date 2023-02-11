2024 Honda Accord Electric Virtually Dukes It With the Next-Gen Toyota Camry PHEV

They say that crossovers, SUVs, and trucks (plus their electrified counterparts) have taken over the automotive world. But truth be told, passenger cars still have a stronghold or two.
On an international level, although CUVs, SUVs, and trucks are deeply beloved in Asia as well, China still favors sedans, for example, especially if automakers provide them with a longer wheelbase and manufacture them locally. Across oceans and continents, the United States auto market is looking grim for minivans, station wagons, and even sports cars or sedans.
But the strongholds are present here, as well, from the iconic Ford Mustang that is just about to kick off deliveries for the latest (and arguably greatest) S650 seventh generation to all those Japanese automakers being stubborn about still offering traditional four-doors in all sizes and for all types of pockets.
As such, one could snatch a ride as cheap as the $17,245 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 (and become the banter of everyone you know, for sure), a compact yet elegant Nissan Sentra ($19,950), or fight for mid-size supremacy with a fresh, eleventh-generation Honda Accord ($27,295) against the best-selling $25,845 Toyota Camry.
By the way, has anyone noticed that not even the big Accord and Camry are breaking the bank, at least as far as the base MSRPs are concerned? As such, no wonder people keep buying them and eagerly await the latest upgrade or an all-new generation, whichever comes first. Well, as far as the Honda Accord is concerned, since the ICE and Hybrid models are now out in the open, maybe a fully-electric version is also in tow? Meanwhile, the current Camry XV70 iteration is on the home stretch, and all fans are eagerly awaiting the all-new generation.
Well, if you are willing to do some suspension of disbelief exercises with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, all your Honda Accord Electric and all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid prayers have already been answered – albeit only in CGI. So, here are the good folks behind the Carbizzy and TopElectricSUV channels on YouTube looking spot-on with the digital transformations. Sure, do take all these CGIs and the associated information with a healthy grain of salt, as nothing is official yet.
Alas, the Carbizzy pixel master might be on to something as Honda promised its Ohio hub will become the center of U.S. electrification – so an Accord Electric might not be too far away. Hopefully, though, it will look miles better than as depicted by this digital project. Meanwhile, the upcoming Toyota Camry has been envisioned on more than one occasion by virtual automotive artists.
As far as TopElectricSUV is concerned, this rendering is merely the canvas onto which it knits the latest rumors gathered from around the mill. And, even better, their vision of the next-gen Camry matters includes not just ICE and hybrid powertrains but also a potential plug-in hybrid flagship.
