Digital LR Defender 110 Sport Truck Hides an E-Ray Surprise Under Vintage Attire

When it comes to iconic off-road nameplates, it seems that every major region has its true hero. America’s got talent with the Jeep Wrangler, the JDM locale is all about Toyota’s Land Cruiser, and of course, the Old Continent is always feeling vintage about itself and the Land Rover Defender.
The latter is so darn legendary that everyone is trying to copy Land Rover – both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As far as the former is concerned, never mind the Ineos Grenadier and all the other lookalikes, just think of Land Rover and its posher reinvention of the original Defender.
Unfortunately, the L663 revival, which is indeed in high demand across the entire planet, is not exactly a positive example in terms of reliability – but was anyone expecting a Land Rover to post such quirky records? The only problem is now you cannot wrench yourself out of tricky situations like you could have done with the 1983 to 2016 series (aka L316) in the past. As such, would it be safe, or even sane, to associate a Defender ‘One Ten’ with something that has not even proven its initial quality level?
Probably not, but the dreamers stemming from “imagination land” could not care less. And this is how we get to the parallel universe of pixel masters, where any Defender transformation is like open hunting season for sitting ducks. As such, after we recently saw a 2026 Jeep ‘Night Eagle’ resembling a Renegade of an L663 Defender 110, now it is time for an even bigger CGI conundrum.
And it arrives courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who rarely dabbles with European models, but of course, the legendary Defender got an exemption. So, after he recently tried to revive the well-known Ford Escort RS Turbo with the quirky help of the Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV, now it is time to start running amok crying your outrage at the thought of an old Land Rover Defender 110 ‘Sport’ running on fresh 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray gear!
Pretending that suspension of disbelief is something we can summon at the flick of our fingers, let us imagine for a second that E-Ray’s drivetrain indeed fits under the aluminum body of a vintage Defender 110 that was chopped to become a ‘Sport’ two-door pickup truck. That would mean this four-wheeled ‘nutshell’ was just granted silent hybrid access to a cross-plane 6.2-liter V8 and electric motor (for eAWD) that combine to unleash no less than 655 ponies!
Well, that would be a sight to behold – especially if it could retain C8 E-Ray’s performance capabilities of a claimed 10.5-second quarter-mile time and 2.5s sprint to 60 mph (96 kph)!
