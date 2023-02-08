Render: Is It Wrong To Like This Widebody 2024 BMW X6?

Most of us, yours truly included, have never been fans of crossovers, especially the ‘coupe’ ones, which are less practical and often more expensive than the normal versions, not to mention straight up ugly. Sometimes there’s a fine line between not liking and liking a vehicle, and the pictured BMW X6 managed to step over it, and into the finer side of the story.
It may be as fake as its personality, having been imagined by ildar_project and shared on social media a few hours after the 2024 BMW X6 made its premiere alongside the facelifted X5, but with a bit of work, it can become real. And that work doesn’t have to cost a lot of money either, as we reckon that there are certain tuning companies that are already preparing such upgrades for the Munich brand’s crossover coupe.
Besides the fender flares, which we reckon Liberty Walk would support, especially if they had a bolt-on design, the rendering portrays the facelifted BMW X6 with a much bigger spoiler attached to the front bumper, and a thin piece below it with side blades made of carbon fiber. This look was replicated towards the rear, where it has new side skirts, and a slightly bigger spoiler than the stock one decorating the tailgate, and another one above the rear windscreen.
A few inches were shaved from its ground clearance, and this modification can be obtained either by getting shorter springs, or an adjustable suspension. Even if it sits closer to the road, there was still enough room under the arches for bigger wheels. The new set has a black finish, multi-spoke design, and appears to be hiding beefier brakes behind it, which inevitably makes us think of the upcoming BMW X6 M that has yet to break cover, and will probably premiere at the same time as the X5 M.
For now, the M60i models sit at the top of the food chain when it comes to the facelifted X5 and X6, replacing the M50i. Sourced from the updated X7 flagship crossover, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 has mild-hybrid assistance, and yanks out 532 hp (540 ps/397 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. Sprinting from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) takes a hair over the four-second mark, with BMW revealing 4.2 seconds for the 2024 models, and 4.1 seconds on the official U.S. website for the 2023 vehicles.
Besides using a more powerful V8, the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M will also get a revised chassis setup over the lesser models, as well as upgraded brakes, and sportier touches inside and out. When are they due? Only BMW can answer that question, but if we were to take a guess, we’d say in the coming weeks or months.
