Jaguar Land Rover I6 Engine May Leak Oil, Affected Vehicles Will Get New Cam Carriers

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a recall affecting nearly 7,000 vehicles from the Land Rover, Ranger Rover, and Jaguar brands. Ryobi Aluminium Casting, the company that supplies the cam carrier for the 3.0-liter Ingenium inline-six engine, informed the British automaker about a major concern in November 2022.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an oil channel hadn’t been correctly drilled on a small number of cam carries. The Jaguar Land Rover assembly plants in Nitra and Solihull promptly initiated a stop-shipment in November 2022.
Certain vehicles had gone beyond plant control. An investigation was opened into the cam carrier issue in December 2022 by the Product Safety & Compliance Committee, which requested the Supplier Technical Assistance Team to define the scope of the problem. Based on initial findings, the Engineering Team was requested to assess the issue reported by the supplier.
The consequences were presented to the Recall Determination Committee in January 2023, which – as implied – determined that a recall should be conducted. In addition to a potential oil leak, the concern presents an unreasonable risk to safety. No accidents, injuries, or fires resulting from oil leakage have been reported to date.
J6P3-6J011-AF is the part number of the suspect component. The cam carrier oil gallery may not have been fully drilled by the aforementioned supplier. This error may result in a blocked oil channel, which leads to oil accumulation against the pressure control valve rubber membrane. An oil leak or an increase in oil carryover into the air intake system is noted in the document attached below, comprising two campaigns for the U.S. market.
Jaguar estimates that 229 vehicles produced for the 2023 model year between October 2022 and November 2022 may have been equipped with the suspect powerplants. The only nameplate affected is the Jaguar F-Pace, which is available with four- and eight-cylinder mills as well.
Based on Land Rover’s production records, no fewer than 6,644 vehicles sold under the Land Rover and Range Rover brands are called back. The list kicks off with 2,306 examples of the Defender, 107 units of the Discovery, and 631 copies of the Range Rover Velar.
The Range Rover Sport and Range Rover are called back to the tune of 2,520 and 1,080 vehicles, respectively. The British automaker will instruct U.S. dealers no later than February 16 to inspect the engine cam carrier. If incorrect machining is found, the service technician will duly replace it with a correctly machined cam carrier.
There will be no charge to the owners for this repair because the vehicles are still under warranty and because the defect is attributed to a Jaguar Land Rover supplier. Last but certainly not least, affected owners may expect to receive a branded envelope no later than March 31.
