Nissan Z “Shooting Brake” Imagines a Z-Car Lifestyle for the Fast Grocery Getter

Many so-called automotive specialists are trumpeting the death and demise of regular passenger cars because of the rise to stardom of everything crossover, SUV, and truck-based.
Sure, they may be right sometimes, but only up to a point, frankly, because automakers are already congesting every patch of CUV, SUV, and pickup territory – which does not bode well for at least a small part of the consumer base. Soon, even those who would gladly have a high rider in front of the driveway or inside the garage will go back to passenger car thoughts in a bid to stand out in the crowd.
Carmakers know that and this is why they are hedging their bets on the most promising passenger car nameplates they have. Let us take an example, as it suits our CGI case here, from Nissan. No, not the seemingly immortal 2024 Nissan GT-R high-performance grand tourer as the latest evolution of the R35 generation that began production in December 2007 is not yet available on the market. Instead, the 2023 Nissan Z, the seventh generation of the iconic sports car series, is a much better pick.
Not just because I love it for the retro-modern design taste or the 400 hp twin-turbo V6 mill that can probably get tuned to 600-800 ponies without breaking a sweat but also because Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is also pleading its case. And when the imaginative realm of digital car content creators gets into the mix, one can easily dream of just about anything. For me, he touched the daddy chord – I am a proud station wagon owner because you cannot even begin to comprehend the treasure cavern of kid-related stuff I have in the trunk at all times.
As such, I might never go back to a two-door vehicle – not at least until both are 16-year-olds and will say that our family ride is not suitable for taking them to the dating game. But Jim found the perfect digital substitute as he recently dreamt of a 2023 Nissan Z “shooting brake” that is not only practical but also extremely sporty. Right up to the virtual tune of a lowered, chopped, streamlined three-door station wagon I reckon few enthusiasts would mind taking to the local track directly from the mall with the groceries still tucked inside the trunk.
Oh, well, while we all dream about that cool moment when we post a fast lap and then take out a six-pack of soda beverage (shaken, not stirred!) from the trunk of the Nissan Z Shooting Brake, I am also going to leave you with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who also loves the latest Z and envisioned a more traditional yet utterly menacing carbon fiber widebody transformation for a bagged example sitting on Volk Rays TE37s.
