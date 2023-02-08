2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Rendered, 2.4L Turbo Hybrid Power Rumored

The Tacoma perfectly encapsulates the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mantra. Toyota has been very careful not to stray too much from the mid-size pickup truck’s tried-and-tested recipe, although that’s going to change for 2024.
This change originates from the introduction of the J300 Land Cruiser in 2021. The 300 series is the first application of the TNGA-F platform, a body-on-frame vehicle architecture that received hybrid assistance in the third-generation Tundra half-ton truck.
Similar to the TRD Pro off-road trim level of the Tundra, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is expected to come solely as a hybrid. The fuel-sipping powertrain is based around a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is believed to come standard on lesser Tacomas.
Recently leaked via design patent images, the redesigned workhorse has been masterfully rendered with those design patent imagines serving as the canvas. But rather than a lowly SR Access Cab with the six-foot bed and 2.7-liter base engine, the peeps at Tacoma4G rendered the range-topping grade in no fewer than six exterior colors.
As a brief refresher, the entry-level specification mentioned earlier starts at $27,750 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year. The TRD Pro is $47,185 at the very least, which probably means that the all-new Tacoma TRD Pro with the hybrid powertrain will be over $50k.
It’s hard to stomach this speculative asking price, but hybrid bits and pieces don’t come cheap. Also remember that turbocharged engines are very different from naturally-aspirated engines, more so because the 2.4-liter turbo mill flaunts D-4ST direct and port fuel injection.
A member of the Toyota Dynamic Force engine family, the T24A rumored for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma produces 265 horsepower and 309 pound-feet (419 Nm) of torque in the Highlander. The most aggressive tune used for the Lexus RX 500h is rated at 271 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (450 Nm).
Adding hybrid assistance to the mix results in over 300 horsepower and 400-ish pound-feet (542 Nm) in hybrid mode, which is more than adequate for a mid-size truck. The hybridized Tacoma TRD Pro will have to duke it out with the upcoming 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, which is more powerful and torquier thanks to a twin-turbo V6.
Sharper but also more truck-like than its predecessor, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma takes inspiration from an electric truck concept revealed in 2021. Back then, the Japanese automaker promised that it would launch 30 EVs by 2030. It’s safe to assume that an electric truck is on the menu, albeit it remains to be seen if the U.S. will receive a midsizer or a full-size pickup.
By the way, Toyota has flexed its muscles two months ago with the unveiling of the Hilux Revo BEV Concept. Given its relation to the Tacoma, chances are that a Tacoma-sized electric pickup truck is currently under development.
