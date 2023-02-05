Unofficial 2023 Toyota FJ Cruiser Is a Two-Door Sequoia With TRD Pro Goodies

Introduced in 2006, the Toyota FJ Cruiser was discontinued in the United States after the 2014 model year. The SUV remained in production in Japan until early 2018, but Toyota only pulled the plug a few years later. Specifically, the FJ Cruiser soldiered on in a few markets before it went into the history books in December 2022.
That's when the Japanese company launched the Final Edition in the Middle East, a run that included only 1,000 units and put an end to the FJ Cruiser after an impressive (albeit geographically limited) 23 years on the market. But what if the nameplate makes a comeback in the U.S. in 2023?
Would it be as successful as it was in its first couple of years on the market when it moved more than 55,000 units per year? Is there still demand for a retro-styled hauler with so many SUVs available right now? The answer to both questions is "no," but that didn't stop rendering wizard "jlord8" from reviving the FJ Cruiser in the virtual world.
However, it's not a proper successor to the already iconic nameplate as much as it is a two-door version of the Sequoia. Or should I say a two-door Sequoia with a shortened wheelbase and a roof/glasshouse design that pays tribute to the FJ Cruiser? On the flip side, it doesn't have reverse-hinged rear doors and is adorned by TRD Pro bits.
I know, it's not much of an FJ Cruiser in this layout, but hey, it's one good way to revive it in a market that no longer appreciates two-door SUVs. But I agree, the designer should have added a pair of suicide rear doors for a more authentic look. After all, it comes from imagination land, where anything is possible.
What about those TRD Pro bits? Well, they're sourced from the 2023 Sequoia TRD Pro and include blacked-out elements, hood inserts, an LED light bar, and a skid plate. Of course, these are just the immediate visual elements, because the TRD Pro also comes with off-road suspension and some unique goodies inside the cabin. And needless to say, it looks the part.
As a brief reminder, the FJ Cruiser was based on the 4Runner and arrived with styling features inspired by the iconic FJ40. Powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine available with either a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic, the FJ Cruiser was notably smaller than the Sequoia.
The midsize was universally praised for its off-road performance and daring, somewhat aggressive design. On the other hand, the same styling cues led to criticism regarding the FJ Cruiser's large blindspots, cramped rear seating, and small cargo capacity.
The FJ Cruiser was quite popular in its first two years on the U.S. market, moving 56,225 units in 2006 and 55,170 examples in 2007. Sales dropped to 28,688 units in 2008 before plunging below the 15,000-unit mark for the rest of its production run. When the U.S. model was discontinued in 2014, Toyota had shipped 222,029 FJ Cruisers.
