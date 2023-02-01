Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Lives On for MY2023, Might Go Hybrid or Get Downsized

Ever since 1984, Toyota has been making its Land Cruiser 70 Series. Some consider this generation of the model responsible for its reputation, and it may also be the reason Toyota has kept making it for some markets. While the Land Cruiser kept being improved for the rest of the world, this generation was retained in production with minimal updates.
In Australia, for example, Toyota offers the Land Cruiser 70 Series in pickup (singer and double-cab) and SUV styles (wagon or Troop Carrier) for the 2023 model, and it comes with a snorkel as standard fitment, among other off-road-oriented upgrades. It is the most old-school model that you can get on the continent, and this generation of the Land Cruiser is approaching its 40th anniversary.
The orders for the old-school Land Cruiser were previously stopped at a point because of too many requests for the 2023 Land Cruiser 70 Series, but Toyota has managed to go through them, and people will soon be able to order a brand-new Land Cruiser 70.
As you can imagine, Toyota has often pondered pulling the plug on the 70 Series, but it looks like the vintage SUV will continue to stay in the offer for the 2023 model year, as well as going further, with minimal changes.
Over the years, the 70 Series has been improved with various modern equipment, such as air conditioning, dual airbags, and even a 6.1-inch touchscreen, but Toyota has kept key components as they once were.
The idea was to continue to offer a bare-bones pickup truck and SUV for those customers who want simplicity and desire it with a factory-fresh engine and body.
After all, the second-hand market has plenty of Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, but if the Japanese manufacturer is still allowed to make and sell new ones in some markets, it would be a wasted opportunity to say no.
Unlike other models, the 70 Series has stayed true to its off-roading roots, and it continues to be a workhorse for many while refraining from modern technology as much as possible.
Mind you, the current 70 Series does come with detuned motors that were once on newer Land Cruisers. Those looking for a bare-bones model with mechanical injection and the most reduced amount of electronics need to head to the used car market instead.
This model will not get an all-electric version, and do not expect it to come with the latest tech items and driver assistance technologies. Sure, the new ones do come with traction and stability control, but those can be switched off if you really want to experience the LC70 as it once was.
In a discussion with the folks at CarSales, the representatives of the Japanese marque have confirmed that a hybrid version is considered as the best option at an undisclosed moment. It might just get a downsized engine instead of its 4.5-liter turbodiesel V8 mill that it currently deploys. The latter is from the LC200 series, but in a de-tuned single-turbo form.
There has been speculation regarding a diesel-electric hybrid that involved a four-cylinder ICE, but that has not been confirmed or denied by Sean Hanley, the vice-president of sales and marketing for Toyota Australia.
Instead, the representative noted that Toyota is willing to adapt to any changes if the result can deliver on the expectations of the model. The 70 Series is known for reliability, endurance, and towing capabilities, while also being easy to repair without having a dealer nearby. That last bit is why so many people have made overlanding machines out of their 70 Series, even though these do not come cheap.
