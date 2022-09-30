Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Reclassified as a Light Truck in Australia for 2023

The Land Cruiser is Toyota’s longest-running nameplate. The 70 Series rolled out in 1984, which is nearly four decades ago. Let that sink in for a minute. Rather than feeling old, can you believe that Toyota still makes this reliable legend? Better still, Toyota continues to update it as well.
Approval number VTA-060702, filed with Australia’s authorities on September 29th, reveals what everyone was expecting from the 70 Series in this part of the world. The old-school pickup has been reclassified as an NB1 “light truck” in the Land Down Under, a category of vehicles with a gross vehicle mass of 3.5 to 4.5 metric tonnes (make that 7,716 to 9,921 pounds).
The approval clearly states “medium goods vehicle,” which is Toyota’s way of circumventing Australian Design Rule 85/00. Better known as ADR 85, this particular side-impact safety performance regulation would’ve been the end of the 70 Series had it not been reclassified as a medium good vehicle.
"The upcoming changes are designed to ensure that the legendary LandCruiser 70 Series will continue to be available for the foreseeable future in the Australian market,” said vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations Sean Hanley. "The increase in GVM is sure to appeal to owners who use the 70 Series as a tool of trade or are seeking an even greater ability as a heavy-duty recreational off-roader. Combined with heavy-duty suspension and 3,500-kg towing capacity, these upgrades will enhance the versatility and rugged reputation for this legendary vehicle."
In-depth information in regard to the 2023 model year update isn’t available at press time, but with this update, it’s utmost certain the 70 Series will reach its 40th anniversary in 2024. Department of Infrastructure documents confirm that the 4.5-liter turbo diesel V8 of the 2022 model will soldier on, a stout mill that makes 203 horsepower and 317 pound-foot (430 Nm).
By comparison, the 300-series Land Cruiser is rocking a 3.3-liter turbo diesel V6 that belts out 302 ponies and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm).
