2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Dons 37-Inch Tires, Doesn't Look Half Bad

After spending two decades working at Toyota, the gentleman behind Westcott Designs founded his company with the sole intention of making high-quality aftermarket parts for Toyota trucks and utility vehicles. Jeff Westcott has recently tuned his attention to the Sequoia, which boasts 35s in the first of the two clips below. Currently riding on 37s, the Tundra-based SUV will soon receive a roof rack and rock sliders.
The first modification came in the guise of a front lift kit consisting of CNC-machined lower preload collars and top shim plates. Fully stock, Jeff measured 20.125 inches from the center of the front axle to the bottom edge of the wheel well. The lift resulted in 23 inches, then after the alignment was done, it all settled at 22.25 inches. Needless to say, the 35-inch Toyo Open Country M/T rubber boots that replace the original 33s look great.
The 18-inch wheels are forged-aluminum units from BBS, the bone-stock wheels of the Sequoia TRD Pro trim level. To fit BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 37- by 12.5-inch tires, Jeff had to upgrade the wheels to 17- by 8.5-inch Innov8 Racing beadlock units featuring a 25-mm positive offset.
As expected, there is a little problem with the latest upgrade. “They are a little tighter than they are on the Tundra. Definitely gonna have to pin the fender back here,” said Westcott in the second clip. There’s also a bracket that needs to be removed, and the inner liner needs to be pushed forward.
To be displayed at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas between November 1st and November 4th, this fellow is going to receive roof rack-mounted lights from Rigid Industries. The roof rack will be supplied by Go Fast Campers.
Manufactured in Texas alongside the Tundra, the Sequoia full-size SUV comes exclusively with hybrid twin-turbo V6 muscle in either rear- or four-wheel drive. No fewer than five grades are available for the 2023 model year, starting with the $58,300 SR5. At the other end of the spectrum, the TRD Pro and Capstone retail at $76,900 and $75,300 sans freight charge.
The 18-inch wheels are forged-aluminum units from BBS, the bone-stock wheels of the Sequoia TRD Pro trim level. To fit BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 37- by 12.5-inch tires, Jeff had to upgrade the wheels to 17- by 8.5-inch Innov8 Racing beadlock units featuring a 25-mm positive offset.
As expected, there is a little problem with the latest upgrade. “They are a little tighter than they are on the Tundra. Definitely gonna have to pin the fender back here,” said Westcott in the second clip. There’s also a bracket that needs to be removed, and the inner liner needs to be pushed forward.
To be displayed at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas between November 1st and November 4th, this fellow is going to receive roof rack-mounted lights from Rigid Industries. The roof rack will be supplied by Go Fast Campers.
Manufactured in Texas alongside the Tundra, the Sequoia full-size SUV comes exclusively with hybrid twin-turbo V6 muscle in either rear- or four-wheel drive. No fewer than five grades are available for the 2023 model year, starting with the $58,300 SR5. At the other end of the spectrum, the TRD Pro and Capstone retail at $76,900 and $75,300 sans freight charge.