Fictional Toyota Land Cruiser 6x6 Needs To Happen ASAP

Big six-wheel drive SUVs are still a thing among certain groups of enthusiasts, even if some models are not around anymore, like the Mercedes-Benz G 63 6x6 AMG, which was part of the old generation G-Wagen.
And it was this one that has pretty much inspired several tuners to come up with various 6x6 high-riders that stretch from the Toyota Land Cruiser to the Land Rover Defender, and also include several vehicles that were born in the U.S.A. So, where does this put the pictured Japanese SUV? Well, in Fantasy Land, because it is the work of hotcars.official and rotislav_prokop.
Having been shared on social media earlier this week, it now made its way to our news feed, and it is one hot ride. The changes are obvious, as even someone who is not into cars can point them out easily. These include the added axle, with two extra wheels, which has turned it into a 6x6, and the longer open bed behind the passenger compartment, which also features a roll bar that extends into a roof rack for enhanced practicality.
It holds a full-size spare wheel in the bed, and has two light bars attached to the roof rack, and another one incorporated into the new front bumper that also houses a winch, otherwise a feature that can get it out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. The hood features a double-scoop design, and the grille displays its maker’s name in black. Speaking of colors, the rendering artist rearranged its pixels to give it a bi-tone look, with white on the left-hand side, and black on the right-hand side. The privacy windows, smoked lighting units, and plastic cladding for a more utilitarian stance complete the CGI makeover.
Back in the real world, Toyota is currently considering bringing the new generation Land Cruiser to the United States. The model entered production almost two years ago, and has been absent from our market ever since, where customers have to settle for its more premium sibling instead, the Lexus LX. Sharing the latter’s underpinnings, just like the Sequoia and Tundra, the new-gen Land Cruiser comes to life at the company’s Aichi factory in Japan, and it is equipped with several powertrains. Depending on the market, these comprise a couple of gasoline units, and one diesel, hooked up to a six-speed automatic or a ten-speed automatic transmission.
If it does eventually launch stateside, because an official decision has yet to be taken apparently, as a recent report indicates, then the Toyota Land Cruiser will be more affordable than the Lexus LX. The premium SUV kicks off at $90,660 for the entry-level version, which is followed by the Premium, F Sport Handling, Luxury, and Ultra Luxury. At a minimum of $130,750, the latter is the most expensive of the five.
Having been shared on social media earlier this week, it now made its way to our news feed, and it is one hot ride. The changes are obvious, as even someone who is not into cars can point them out easily. These include the added axle, with two extra wheels, which has turned it into a 6x6, and the longer open bed behind the passenger compartment, which also features a roll bar that extends into a roof rack for enhanced practicality.
It holds a full-size spare wheel in the bed, and has two light bars attached to the roof rack, and another one incorporated into the new front bumper that also houses a winch, otherwise a feature that can get it out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. The hood features a double-scoop design, and the grille displays its maker’s name in black. Speaking of colors, the rendering artist rearranged its pixels to give it a bi-tone look, with white on the left-hand side, and black on the right-hand side. The privacy windows, smoked lighting units, and plastic cladding for a more utilitarian stance complete the CGI makeover.
Back in the real world, Toyota is currently considering bringing the new generation Land Cruiser to the United States. The model entered production almost two years ago, and has been absent from our market ever since, where customers have to settle for its more premium sibling instead, the Lexus LX. Sharing the latter’s underpinnings, just like the Sequoia and Tundra, the new-gen Land Cruiser comes to life at the company’s Aichi factory in Japan, and it is equipped with several powertrains. Depending on the market, these comprise a couple of gasoline units, and one diesel, hooked up to a six-speed automatic or a ten-speed automatic transmission.
If it does eventually launch stateside, because an official decision has yet to be taken apparently, as a recent report indicates, then the Toyota Land Cruiser will be more affordable than the Lexus LX. The premium SUV kicks off at $90,660 for the entry-level version, which is followed by the Premium, F Sport Handling, Luxury, and Ultra Luxury. At a minimum of $130,750, the latter is the most expensive of the five.