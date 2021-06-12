Naughty Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 Brabus Seeks Wealthy New Owner

Do you have a moment to talk about this particular Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6? It’s been tuned by Brabus, presents itself in top-notch condition and is for sale. And since it is such a rare and magnificent piece of modern automotive history, it comes with a matching price tag.
Most of us would have to sell our soul to the devil to be able to pay the €1,059,100 ($1,288,420), including tax, but if you can fork out that much, then it should be worth it, as it was made in 2015 and has only 297 km (185 miles) on the odometer.
The black on black design is complemented by carbon fiber add-ons, bespoke running boards, hood scoop and trail lights. The Brabus logos, skid plates, and huge chunky rubber wrapped around the alloy wheels, complete the styling.
But don’t go anywhere yet, because this G 63 AMG 6x6, named the Brabus 700 by the famous Mercedes tuner, features much more inside, including fine leather upholstery, leather and Alcantara headliner and sun visors, yellow stitching and piping, and Brabus 700 logos embossed in the headrests. A rear seat entertainment system is on deck, and so is the old infotainment system and dashboard design up front, as this six-wheel drive G-Wagen is based on the previous generation.
As a result, instead of the new G63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, it uses a 5.5-liter V8, tuned by Brabus to produce an extra 156 PS (154 HP / 115 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque. Thus, it now has 700 PS (690 HP / 515 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) to play with. Back in the day, the tuner said the G 63 AMG 6x6 needed 7.4 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph), a very impressive achievement considering that it tips the scales at around 4 tons (8,800 lbs).
The right-hand drive truck is advertised on Mobile by a German dealer, and is available for shipping.
The black on black design is complemented by carbon fiber add-ons, bespoke running boards, hood scoop and trail lights. The Brabus logos, skid plates, and huge chunky rubber wrapped around the alloy wheels, complete the styling.
But don’t go anywhere yet, because this G 63 AMG 6x6, named the Brabus 700 by the famous Mercedes tuner, features much more inside, including fine leather upholstery, leather and Alcantara headliner and sun visors, yellow stitching and piping, and Brabus 700 logos embossed in the headrests. A rear seat entertainment system is on deck, and so is the old infotainment system and dashboard design up front, as this six-wheel drive G-Wagen is based on the previous generation.
As a result, instead of the new G63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, it uses a 5.5-liter V8, tuned by Brabus to produce an extra 156 PS (154 HP / 115 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque. Thus, it now has 700 PS (690 HP / 515 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) to play with. Back in the day, the tuner said the G 63 AMG 6x6 needed 7.4 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph), a very impressive achievement considering that it tips the scales at around 4 tons (8,800 lbs).
The right-hand drive truck is advertised on Mobile by a German dealer, and is available for shipping.