Lifted Mercedes-AMG G63 on Solid Axles Gets Stranded in CGI Studio

Improved road manners. That is one of the main features brought by the all-new G-Class Mercedes-Benz introduced in 2018. Well, the Mercedes-AMG G63 CGI proposal we have here does away with some of that in a bid to boost the off-roading abilities of the behemoths.
Sure, the new G63 is extremely capable when it comes to tackling rough terrain, but there's only so much the modern independent front suspension can do when faced with the most extreme of conditions.
As such, this virtual model reverts to a solid axle, but this is only half the fun—as the keen-eyed among you may have already noticed, the SUV comes with a lift kit.
And what good would such hardware do if the machine didn't make full use of it? Thus, the G63 in this rendering rides on beadlock wheels that secure super-sized tires unapologetically displaying AMG branding on their sidewalls.
You might not wish to take this thing off the beaten path without a serious budget, though. It's not just that such a build would require a serious budget, but we must also consider any potential damage to the carbon fiber wheel arch extensions (hey, we've seen these on the G63 6x6) and bumpers.
Oh well, at least you don't have to worry about the lighting conditions of your adventure: all the extra LEDs fitted to the machine can easily turn night into day.
Besides, if the terrain somehow gets the better of you, the winch sitting in the nose of the beast should come in handy. Once you get back to base, though, make sure to give the underbody a good wash, as that generous ground clearance means anybody should be able to gaze at the full exhaust setup, not just the side tips.
Nevertheless, if all else fails, and provided you can still exit the vehicle, the adventure-prepped bike sitting on the custom roof rack can assist you in heading out for some help. However, if you've reached this point, you might want to work on your off-roading skills, at least if you're willing to put such an uber-capable vehicle to good use.
Meanwhile, there's not a trace of danger in sight. You see, digital artist Shashank Das (a.k.a. sdesyn) has portrayed the G63, which is nicknamed The Growler, in an immaculate photo studio. It was done as part of an attempt to recreate a real-life photo shoot, with the result being nothing short of spectacular.
As such, this virtual model reverts to a solid axle, but this is only half the fun—as the keen-eyed among you may have already noticed, the SUV comes with a lift kit.
And what good would such hardware do if the machine didn't make full use of it? Thus, the G63 in this rendering rides on beadlock wheels that secure super-sized tires unapologetically displaying AMG branding on their sidewalls.
You might not wish to take this thing off the beaten path without a serious budget, though. It's not just that such a build would require a serious budget, but we must also consider any potential damage to the carbon fiber wheel arch extensions (hey, we've seen these on the G63 6x6) and bumpers.
Oh well, at least you don't have to worry about the lighting conditions of your adventure: all the extra LEDs fitted to the machine can easily turn night into day.
Besides, if the terrain somehow gets the better of you, the winch sitting in the nose of the beast should come in handy. Once you get back to base, though, make sure to give the underbody a good wash, as that generous ground clearance means anybody should be able to gaze at the full exhaust setup, not just the side tips.
Nevertheless, if all else fails, and provided you can still exit the vehicle, the adventure-prepped bike sitting on the custom roof rack can assist you in heading out for some help. However, if you've reached this point, you might want to work on your off-roading skills, at least if you're willing to put such an uber-capable vehicle to good use.
Meanwhile, there's not a trace of danger in sight. You see, digital artist Shashank Das (a.k.a. sdesyn) has portrayed the G63, which is nicknamed The Growler, in an immaculate photo studio. It was done as part of an attempt to recreate a real-life photo shoot, with the result being nothing short of spectacular.