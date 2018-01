AMG

legs

SUV

6x6

This time of the year, the weather in the Italian Alps is simply ideal for a machine such as Mercedes-G63 six-wheeler, allowing the terrain tamer to stretch itsportal axles and puts its lockable diffs to good use.Car collector gregb.23 is well aware of this, since the man likes to spend plenty of time in that part of the world, even though most such adventures involve supercars And the aficionado recently took his six-wheeler out to play, with the three-pointed star hero being greeted by tons and tons of snow.To be more precise, the shenanigans we're talking about took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which can be found in the Southern Alps, in the Veneto region of Northern Italy.As it turns out, a Porsche Cayenne had also decided to face the snowstorm that hit the area, with the Zuffenhausennot even getting close to conquering the terrain.Fortunately, the Gelandewagen was around to help, as you'll get to see in one of the Instagram images below. Judging by what we can see in the image, the otherwise respectable offroading abilities of the Cayenne didn't even matter. And that's because it seems like the sheer ground clearance issues meant the Porscha didn't stand a chance against the winter.And once thewas done playing the savior role, the thing attacked the snow as if the white stuff wasn't even there. And this kind of driving certainly deserves a round of applause, since the machine got used as it maker intended it to.