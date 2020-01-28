4 BMW X4 M Gets Its First Drag Races: Cayenne Tubo, AMG G63 and Bowler Bulldog

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 vs. Old G63 Drag Race Has Expected Results

For Mercedes, the G-Class is like a license to print money. It's not only a capable SUV, but also a styling icon, which means every person with deep pockets buys one, especially the G63. 4 photos



Downsizing almost never has a beneficial role for the performance, unless it goes from naturally aspirated to twin-turbo, like in the case of the 911. However, the old AMG engine was still fitted with forced induction.



The specifics of this drag race are as follows: the old G63 sports a 5.5-liter making 571 hp and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, while the new 4-liter has 585 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.



Carwow, who has the modern



While that gap is tiny, the one between their 0 to 100 km/h times is pretty huge: 0.9 of a second. This doesn't sound like much, but it's about the same as the one between a 911 Carrera 4S and a Turbo S, to keep with the Porsche theme.



Thus, we shouldn't be surprised that the newer model smashes its competition in a drag race and does a bunch of other things better. We don't want to spoil the whole video for you guys, but it's almost like they're trying to convince people to trade in their



Ever since the all-new generation came out, you keep hearing about how much better it's become in terms of performance and technology. But some people still have trouble believing this, considering the G63 downsized its V8 from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter.Downsizing almost never has a beneficial role for the performance, unless it goes from naturally aspirated to twin-turbo, like in the case of the 911. However, the oldengine was still fitted with forced induction.The specifics of this drag race are as follows: the old G63 sports a 5.5-liter making 571 hp and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, while the new 4-liter has 585 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.Carwow, who has the modern G63 as part of their long-term fleet, says that the difference in weight between the two is just 10 kilograms - 5,644 lbs (2,560 kg) for the 2020 model and 5,622 lbs (2,550) for the 2018 model. This may be difficult to believe, considering the previous generation sports a chassis from the stone age, but our modern contender is fitted with more technology and is bigger overall.While that gap is tiny, the one between their 0 to 100 km/h times is pretty huge: 0.9 of a second. This doesn't sound like much, but it's about the same as the one between a 911 Carrera 4S and a Turbo S, to keep with the Porsche theme.Thus, we shouldn't be surprised that the newer model smashes its competition in a drag race and does a bunch of other things better. We don't want to spoil the whole video for you guys, but it's almost like they're trying to convince people to trade in their old G63.