PerformMaster Made the Mercedes-AMG G63 Look Even More Menacing

SUV was already impressive enough in its standard form. Despite looking all bulky and mean on the outside, it came with an opulent and generously roomy interior, as well as being capable of accelerating to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 4.5 seconds, which is pretty damn good for an SUV of that size.



This was made possible by the handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produced as much as 577 hp at 6,000 rpm and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. G63’s sheer power ran to all four of its 20-inch (50.8 cm) 10-spoke wheels through an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, delivering a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).



All things considered, it was (and still is) a spectacular beast! Given the fact that its cabin would comfortably accommodate up to five people, the Mercedes-AMG G63 made for an ideal vehicle to match almost any occasion, from family road trips to off-road adventures.



Needless to say, it looks like a bear among puppies when compared to other cars on public roads.







They seem to think that the standard version of the G63 just wasn’t quite as aggressive as it could be. Not only did they come up with a body kit to make it that much more muscular, but also tuned the engine for a considerable boost in power and torque output.



This package comes with a plethora of carbon fiber body parts that shine like a pile of diamonds. For example, you will receive fender extensions, carbon roof and rear spoilers, beside a front apron with additional LED daytime running lights and splitters. Last but not least, a rear apron features additional air vents and a diffuser.



Basically, it would appear that the standard Mercedes-AMG G63 went to the gym for a solid two years and got itself some gains!







To be more precise, the 4.0-liter V8 engine will now deliver a whopping 805 hp - that’s over 200 hp more than the stock G63 - and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm) of torque. This raises its top speed to 162 mph (260 kph) and reduces the time it takes the G63 to accelerate to just 3.9 seconds.



PerformMaster’s attractive package comes with a warranty of "up to 24 months from the date of installation" for the SUVs mill, transmission, differential and turbo. This will be guaranteed to keep you covered while you enjoy those extra ponies on your ride.



