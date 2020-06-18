Mercedes-AMG “Electric Exhaust Gas Turbocharger” Coming to Road-Going Cars

Not to be confused with the MGU-K, the MGU-H is a contraption that converts hot exhaust gases into electric energy. Formula 1 cars from the hybrid V6 era use this system, and Mercedes-AMG plans to roll out a relatively similar technology in road-going cars for two reasons.
First and foremost, Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach is all about performance. And secondly, the 2021 pan-European emissions target is 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. Anything above that figure is fined 95 euros multiplied by the number of cars the automaker sells in a calendar year.
“The next vehicle generation will see the deployment of the electric exhaust gas turbocharger,” says Mercedes mothership Daimler AG. “This technology comes straight from Formula 1,” hence the MGU-H introduction.
According to the mad professors in Affalterbach, an e-charger serves as the best possible solution between a small turbo and a large turbo. The first provides peak performance from low revs while the latter exhibits lag. Mounted on the shaft between the turbine wheel and compressor wheel, the electric motor is meant to drive the compressor wheel before exhaust gas does its job. You can expect boost at any engine speed and no lag.
Operated by a 48-volt electrical system – which is a common sight in mild-hybrid vehicles – the e-turbo spins at up to 170,000 revolutions per minute. "We have clearly defined our goals for an electrified future. In order to reach them, we are relying on discrete and highly innovative components as well as assemblies,” said Tobias Moers, the head honcho of Mercedes-AMG.
Even when the driver lifts off the accelerator to prepare for braking and cornering, the electrified turbocharger is designed to maintain the boost pressure so that a direct response is guaranteed when exiting the corner. On its own, the e-charger is also more affordable than a twin-turbo setup.
The V8 TDI from the Audi SQ7 TDI, for example, is running an electric turbocharger and a conventional turbo since 2016. The compact electric motor of the four-ringed SUV spins at up to 70,000 rpm and promises to fire up the boost in less than 250 milliseconds. Being a diesel, the eight-cylinder motor delivers peak torque from as low as 1,000 to 3,250 revolutions.
