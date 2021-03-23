Rare 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 Is Coming Up for Auction at No Reserve

5 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 Comes From British Farm as a 6x6 Wet Dream

This particular example has 26,800 actual miles (43,130 km) on the clock, and one damage report in Carfax recorded in 2018 as “damage to the front, damage to right front.” Listed with Barrett-Jackson for the upcoming Scottsdale event, this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG is not your regular truck, even if it might look like it a bit from the front. It’s aconversion by South Florida Jeeps, and it usually retails for about $1 million. It will be sold without reserve, which should give optimistic future owners some kind of hope of being able to get it for less.South Florida Jeeps conversions start at around $175,000, a press release notes. You could probably get them to do it for less if you were famous or if you opted for another marque—last June, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman converted his Jeep to a 6x6 for a reported $150,000.Described as a very rare custom vehicle suitable both as a daily and an ever-reliable off-road companion, this particular example is the perfect showcase of South Florida Jeeps craftsmanship. It features the proprietary true middle axle that turns it into a six-wheeler, and features a 5-inch (127-mm) lift kit, So Flo premium suspension, aluminum roll cage, carbon fiber display with light bar, steel-reinforced frame, and Tiger wood truck bed with blue LEDs.The powertrain has been left unmodified, so under the hood is the stock 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering 600 hp and mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The interior is as fancy as the exterior is rugged: you even get a starry-night sky interior roof that you usually find on a Rolls-Royce, for those times when you’re not in the mood to look out the window.This particular example has 26,800 actual miles (43,130 km) on the clock, and one damage report in Carfax recorded in 2018 as “damage to the front, damage to right front.”

