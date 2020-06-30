Bigfoot #5: The Tallest, Widest and Heaviest Monster Truck That Ever Was

Aroldis Chapman’s Custom, Bulletproof 6-Wheel Jeep Is an Absolute Monster

According to several recent studies, SUVs are statistically safer than sedans, but Aroldis Chapman’s custom Jeep has them all beat. 4 photos



The total cost of the custom job was of $150,000, which is like pocket change for the star, given that his net worth in 2020 is estimated at around $40 million. It took 60 days for South Florida Jeeps to complete the project, which started with cutting the Jeep in half to extend it by four feet (121 cm) and add an extra axle. Everything else was built by hand from there.



With 600 horsepower under the hood, a black-over-blood-red theme, the Jeep is packed with custom features, the media outlet says. However, they’re not even mentioned, so we’re left with guessing as to what or how awesome they might be.



According to shop boss Joseph Ghatta, Chapman was involved in every step of the process and very open to all sorts of pitches. Having the Jeep wrapped in Kevlar was his idea, apparently. “He came and test drove it the other day,” Ghattas explains. “He doesn’t speak a whole lot of English, but he was smiles from ear-to-ear. He said, ‘It’s f***ing awesome’.” Ah, the universal language of cuss words.



“The thing is an absolute monster,” Ghattas adds, stating the obvious. “It’s huge, it’s loud and it’s just offensive to all the senses.”



It's an absolute monster and it comes courtesy of South Florida Jeeps in Ft. Lauderdale, the New York Post reports.