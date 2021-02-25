4 GMC Hummer EV Shows Apocalyptic SUV and Six-Wheel Truck Looks Via Catchy Renders

3 230-Mile Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 for Sale, Costs More Than a Dozen RAM TRXs

2 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 Comes From British Farm as a 6x6 Wet Dream

1 Mercedes-AMG G 63 6X6 Takes on Any Snow Blizzard, Even at 1/10 RC Scale Level

More on this:

Baseball Pro Yadier Alvarez Treats Himself to a Beastly Apocalypse HellFire 6x6

It’s wise to be prepared for the worst, and with a vehicle like the new HellFire 6x6 truck from Apocalypse Manufacturing, baseball pro Yadier Alvarez sure is. 5 photos



Here is HellFire 6x6 , a truck that lives up to its name. Based on the Jeep Gladiator, it’s the latest from the maker and, according to a press release, it was put on display at The Aventura Mall as part of a new shopping experience. Alvarez happened to walk by, saw it, and, as they say, the rest was history - and he drove off in it right away. That’s when the video at the bottom of the page was filmed.







HellFire is powered by a 500-hp 6.2L V8 LS3 Corvette engine, but a variant with a 707-horsepower 6.2L V8 supercharged Hellcat engine is also available. Power goes to



Other features include a 9,500-pound (4,310-kg) rear winch and 12,000-pound (5,443-kg) rear winch, door activated power running boards, removable doors and roof, 8-inch (203-mm) truck bed, active suspension, 40-inch tires, LED headlights with color-changing halo ring, and cameras.



The interior is marine-grade hand-stitched leather from floor to ceiling, and you get all the modern comforts of a luxury car, like Bluetooth, navigation, premium audio system, and Apple CarPlay, among others.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apocalypse Manufacturing (@apocalypse6x6) Yadier Alvarez is a designated MLB hitter and outfielder. In 2015, he received a $16 million bonus from the Dodgers, so even if his career is in what you could call a slump right now, he is still flush enough to afford the most insane, beastly truck on the market. As it so happens, Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing just made one.Here is HellFire, a truck that lives up to its name. Based on the Jeep Gladiator, it’s the latest from the maker and, according to a press release, it was put on display at The Aventura Mall as part of a new shopping experience. Alvarez happened to walk by, saw it, and, as they say, the rest was history - and he drove off in it right away. That’s when the video at the bottom of the page was filmed. TMZ spoke with Apocalypse CEO Joseph Ghattas, who says Alvarez was already on the market for one such beastly ride, having seen Aroldis Chapman’s custom 6x6 , which they also made and delivered last summer. When he came across the new HellFire, he bought it right out of the display – and did not bat an eyelid at the price sticker on it, of $180,000. The base model is $150,000.HellFire is powered by a 500-hp 6.2L V8 LS3 Corvette engine, but a variant with a 707-horsepower 6.2L V8 supercharged Hellcat engine is also available. Power goes to all six wheels , and the truck comes with Kevlar coating and thick windshield armor, just in case your person or valuables are ever in need of improved protection.Other features include a 9,500-pound (4,310-kg) rear winch and 12,000-pound (5,443-kg) rear winch, door activated power running boards, removable doors and roof, 8-inch (203-mm) truck bed, active suspension, 40-inch tires, LED headlights with color-changing halo ring, and cameras.The interior is marine-grade hand-stitched leather from floor to ceiling, and you get all the modern comforts of a luxury car, like Bluetooth, navigation, premium audio system, and Apple CarPlay, among others.

load press release