2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 6x6 Will Dominate the Outback and Easily Haul a Load

The coolness factor of showing up in a 6x6 vehicle is undeniable, as evidenced by the prohibitive price of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 . But the reason why most such conversions were undertaken in the first place had to do with improved hauling capabilities over any terrain. Case in point, this 70-series Toyota Land Cruiser that was spotted in the Land Down Under. 25 photos



That means you’ll need a trusty wheeled companion for the upcoming adventures. And no offense, Mercedes, but they say that Toyota makes the most reliable off-road pieces of equipment. At least statistically, which should be enough for most. For the select few whose second nature is pushing the envelope, here’s a Cab Chassis 70-series Land Cruiser that’s now a



According to the listing, we’re dealing with a professional conversion undertaken by local specialist JMax Engineering, which provides custom metal fabrication services to a wide array of automotive brands, not just Toyota.



As for this specific Land Cruiser, it comes with all sorts of proprietary upgrades and modifications, as well as an equally long list of additional accessories. The GXL commercial version was initially born in 2019 and hasn’t traveled much since—the odometer reads around 12k miles (19,654 km, to be more precise).



It’s also neatly equipped with the brand’s 4.5-liter turbo intercooled eight-cylinder diesel powerplant, which is said to be good for 151 kW (205 PS/202 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of twist. As always, the downside is not only the distance and Australia clearly has one of the most fascinating wildlife on the planet, so taking your nature passion outdoors is a no-brainer when living there. Of course, the renowned Outback is no trifling matter either, so one must come prepared to meet the elements. And, perhaps, have enough space in the back to carry just about every creature comfort one could think of.That means you’ll need a trusty wheeled companion for the upcoming adventures. And no offense, Mercedes, but they say that Toyota makes the most reliable off-road pieces of equipment. At least statistically, which should be enough for most. For the select few whose second nature is pushing the envelope, here’s a Cab Chassis 70-series Land Cruiser that’s now a proud 6x6 According to the listing, we’re dealing with a professional conversion undertaken by local specialist JMax Engineering, which provides custom metal fabrication services to a wide array of automotive brands, not just Toyota.As for this specific Land Cruiser, it comes with all sorts of proprietary upgrades and modifications, as well as an equally long list of additional accessories. The GXL commercial version was initially born in 2019 and hasn’t traveled much since—the odometer reads around 12k miles (19,654 km, to be more precise).It’s also neatly equipped with the brand’s 4.5-liter turbo intercooled eight-cylinder diesel powerplant, which is said to be good for 151(205 PS/202 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of twist. As always, the downside is not only the distance and price (which is, naturally, very high at AU$189,990/US$145,068), but the fact that once imported in the United States, you end up driving this behemoth from the other side of the cabin...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.