2021 Ford Bronco 6x6 Is One of Only Two Ever Made, Costs $300,000

For some people, buying the sixth-generation Ford Bronco hasn't been easy at all. We've seen customers complaining about having to wait too long for their car to arrive, or even face ridiculous dealer mark-ups when they did. Of course, quite a few people started modifying their units once they took delivery but one particular example rose above the crowd.
Upgrading your wheels, tires, engine, or wrapping your Bronco is a cool way to set it apart from all the other ones on the market. But if you're looking for a sure way to build a genuine head-turner, converting it to a 6x6 seems like the way to go. Apocalypse Manufacturing first unveiled the creation on its social media accounts a few months ago. They built not one but two 6x6 Broncos, and we featured the first one when it came out.
Now, the second unit seems to be looking for a new owner even though it has barely been driven. With less than 2,000 miles (3,218 km) onboard, the seller has labeled the Dark Horse as the "ultimate Bronco" as it has about $180,000 invested into high-end upgrades. The Kevlar paint looks sort of interesting and matches the name of the car. This vehicle started as a Black Diamond Series Bronco with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine.
In standard form, that's good enough for 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque if you're using premium fuel. But it seems that this one has had some minor performance upgrades, which means you will now have access to 400 hp. The 20" Fuel SFJ Wheels in Bronze finish look decent enough wrapped in 37" tires, but you can't help but feel that a vehicle this big would have been better off with a big V8 inside.
No matter how hard it tries, this is no Hennessey Velociraptor but then again it is slightly cheaper too. The seller is asking $299,800 for this vehicle, which is about $50,000 less than you would have to pay for the 6x6 Raptor.
