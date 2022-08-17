2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Arrives in Mexico, Priced at $78,800

Introduced in February for the 2022 model year, the Bronco Everglades will soon be available in Mexico as well. Customers will have to shell out 1,578,500 pesos or $78,800 at current exchange rates.
Priced at $53,000 stateside and offered in five paint options, the Everglades slots between the Wildtrak and Raptor. Only available in four-door configuration, the Mexican Everglades comes exclusively in Jungle Green, which is an alternate moniker of the signature Eruption Green.
As expected, our neighbors get a four-cylinder turbo connected to a 10-speed auto. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (441 Nm). By comparison, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost levels up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm), whereas the Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost is rocking 418 ponies and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm).
Equipped with marine-grade vinyl seats and a washable floor with drain plugs for easy cleaning, the green-painted overlander is fitted with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with pinch-to-zoom capability. Over-the-air updates also need to be mentioned, along with a maximum crawl ratio of 67.9:1 and Goodyear mud-terrain tires that measure 315/70 R17.
Equipped with the Sasquatch Package for superlative capability off the beaten path, the Everglades also differs from its peers by means of a snorkel on the passenger-side A pillar. It features two removable panels designed to change the direction of the intake to adapt to the route and weather.
The heavy-duty modular front bumper is complemented by a Warn winch, rated at over 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms). The rope measures 30 meters (98 feet) from one end to the other. A safari bar is also present, along with the same steel bash plates of the Black Diamond and Badlands.
The Ford Motor Company highlights limited availability without mentioning the number of units available for the Mexican market. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that all of them will sell out instantly.
As expected, our neighbors get a four-cylinder turbo connected to a 10-speed auto. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (441 Nm). By comparison, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost levels up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm), whereas the Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost is rocking 418 ponies and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm).
Equipped with marine-grade vinyl seats and a washable floor with drain plugs for easy cleaning, the green-painted overlander is fitted with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with pinch-to-zoom capability. Over-the-air updates also need to be mentioned, along with a maximum crawl ratio of 67.9:1 and Goodyear mud-terrain tires that measure 315/70 R17.
Equipped with the Sasquatch Package for superlative capability off the beaten path, the Everglades also differs from its peers by means of a snorkel on the passenger-side A pillar. It features two removable panels designed to change the direction of the intake to adapt to the route and weather.
The heavy-duty modular front bumper is complemented by a Warn winch, rated at over 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms). The rope measures 30 meters (98 feet) from one end to the other. A safari bar is also present, along with the same steel bash plates of the Black Diamond and Badlands.
The Ford Motor Company highlights limited availability without mentioning the number of units available for the Mexican market. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that all of them will sell out instantly.