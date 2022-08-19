Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Finally Makes Global Debut

Hennessey is finally dropping the top off the Venom F5. After teasing the Venom F5 Roadster and pushing back the initial August 9th reveal date, it’s finally time for the world to see Hennessey’s newest creation in all its beauty. The car is set to make its global debut tomorrow August 19, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Monterey, California.
The Venom F5 Roadster could be snatching crowns soon enough, as Hennessey’s expecting it to break the current ‘world’s fastest convertible’ record held by the company’s own Venom GT Spyder, 265.6 mph (427.4 km/h).
“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey.
The car’s twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter “Fury” V8 engine puts out 1,817 HP (1,842 PS) and 1,617 Nm (1,193 lb-ft) of torque , is developed and certified for use in jet aircraft, and can be seen through a pretty interesting tempered glass window.
Besides withstanding aerodynamic forces from the car gunning at over 300 mph (483 km/h), the glass panel can also take some heat. It’s made to withstand more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (540 degrees Celsius), and is encapsulated within a removable carbon fiber engine cover featuring heat extraction holes like those in the rear bumper.
The Roadster’s light, 18 lbs (8 kg) carbon fiber roof can easily be installed or removed by one person, with either a bespoke Merino wool travel bag or a custom-made, sculptural pedestal as storage options. Still, with or without the roof in place, owners are promised “the same crisp handling characteristics as the Venom F5 Coupe.”
The new Hennessey also comes equipped with a fresh set of “Hyper Silver” aluminum alloy wheels that can be upgraded to highly polished aluminum – at the expense of a few more weeks’ waiting time.
Priced at $3 million apiece, each of the 30 Venom F5 Roadsters will be personalized and individually commissioned to its owner. Production is set to begin later this year. In the meantime, you can check out the photo gallery above and the video below.
