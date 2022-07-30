MegaRaptor 6x6 VS Mercedes-AMG BRABUS 6x6 – 2 Monsters Battle It Out

What better way to take advantage of a global energy price hike than filling up 2 gas-hungry, monstrous 6-wheelers and racing them against each other? You’re in for a treat – this will be one heck of a ridiculous contest.
Brilliant. Nuts. Or simply outrageous. These are words that will probably go through your head when you see these monsters racing against each other.
Wielding a twin-turbo V8 and 700 HP (709 PS), the BRABUS 6x6 costs millions – yes, with an “s” at the end.
It’s based on AMG’s G-Wagen, and even though it’s painted all black, it’s not stealthy at all. With the interior, accents, and carbon fiber all red, this is a 1 out of 2, costing a whopping $2 million. How can you one-up that?
Oh, but you can.
The humongous MegaRaptor 6x6 is literally 1 out of 1. That’s because it’s a custom build, with a price tag of about CAD 400,000 (about $310,000). But despite looking great on the outside, the truck is a total “dumpster fire”.
What started as a Ford F-350 with around 300,000 kilometers on the dash is now this red beast with a 6.7-liter power stroke turbo diesel engine and about 1,000 HP (1,013 PS).
Together, its 6 military-grade wheels (plus a 7th one in the back) weigh almost as much as a Tesla Model Y. Apparently, they cost about $5,000 each and are made to withstand bullets and landmines. Unless you’re rolling around in a tank, that’s probably as safe as you can get.
On the way to the drag strip, these 2 atrocities took a shortcut through Ontario’s tiny open roads, so that the entire world could see them in all their beauty.
After a slow promenade – with the sole purpose of showing off, of course – full of narrow lanes and anxiety-inducing corners, the big moment arrived. But not before a pre-race break.
The duel was closer than you probably think, but which truck won the “stoopid” contest? Watch the race (and the people’s reactions) below.
Wielding a twin-turbo V8 and 700 HP (709 PS), the BRABUS 6x6 costs millions – yes, with an “s” at the end.
It’s based on AMG’s G-Wagen, and even though it’s painted all black, it’s not stealthy at all. With the interior, accents, and carbon fiber all red, this is a 1 out of 2, costing a whopping $2 million. How can you one-up that?
Oh, but you can.
The humongous MegaRaptor 6x6 is literally 1 out of 1. That’s because it’s a custom build, with a price tag of about CAD 400,000 (about $310,000). But despite looking great on the outside, the truck is a total “dumpster fire”.
What started as a Ford F-350 with around 300,000 kilometers on the dash is now this red beast with a 6.7-liter power stroke turbo diesel engine and about 1,000 HP (1,013 PS).
Together, its 6 military-grade wheels (plus a 7th one in the back) weigh almost as much as a Tesla Model Y. Apparently, they cost about $5,000 each and are made to withstand bullets and landmines. Unless you’re rolling around in a tank, that’s probably as safe as you can get.
On the way to the drag strip, these 2 atrocities took a shortcut through Ontario’s tiny open roads, so that the entire world could see them in all their beauty.
After a slow promenade – with the sole purpose of showing off, of course – full of narrow lanes and anxiety-inducing corners, the big moment arrived. But not before a pre-race break.
The duel was closer than you probably think, but which truck won the “stoopid” contest? Watch the race (and the people’s reactions) below.