MegaRaptor 6x6 VS Mercedes-AMG BRABUS 6x6 – 2 Monsters Battle It Out

30 Jul 2022, 17:28 UTC ·
What better way to take advantage of a global energy price hike than filling up 2 gas-hungry, monstrous 6-wheelers and racing them against each other? You’re in for a treat – this will be one heck of a ridiculous contest.
AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6 vs MegaRaptor 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6 vs MegaRaptor 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6 vs MegaRaptor 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6 vs MegaRaptor 6x6AMG BRABUS 6x6 vs MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6MegaRaptor 6x6
Brilliant. Nuts. Or simply outrageous. These are words that will probably go through your head when you see these monsters racing against each other.

Wielding a twin-turbo V8 and 700 HP (709 PS), the BRABUS 6x6 costs millions – yes, with an “s” at the end.

It’s based on AMG’s G-Wagen, and even though it’s painted all black, it’s not stealthy at all. With the interior, accents, and carbon fiber all red, this is a 1 out of 2, costing a whopping $2 million. How can you one-up that?

Oh, but you can.

The humongous MegaRaptor 6x6 is literally 1 out of 1. That’s because it’s a custom build, with a price tag of about CAD 400,000 (about $310,000). But despite looking great on the outside, the truck is a total “dumpster fire”.

What started as a Ford F-350 with around 300,000 kilometers on the dash is now this red beast with a 6.7-liter power stroke turbo diesel engine and about 1,000 HP (1,013 PS).

Together, its 6 military-grade wheels (plus a 7th one in the back) weigh almost as much as a Tesla Model Y. Apparently, they cost about $5,000 each and are made to withstand bullets and landmines. Unless you’re rolling around in a tank, that’s probably as safe as you can get.

On the way to the drag strip, these 2 atrocities took a shortcut through Ontario’s tiny open roads, so that the entire world could see them in all their beauty.

After a slow promenade – with the sole purpose of showing off, of course – full of narrow lanes and anxiety-inducing corners, the big moment arrived. But not before a pre-race break.

The duel was closer than you probably think, but which truck won the “stoopid” contest? Watch the race (and the people’s reactions) below.



MegaRaptor Brabus 6x6 truck AMG G-Wagen Ford
 
 
 
 
 

