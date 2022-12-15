Toyota Introduces Its First Fully-Electric Pickup Truck in the Hilux Revo BEV Concept

Sixty years ago, Toyota started manufacturing in Thailand, but things really heated up with the development of the original International Multi-Purpose Vehicle (IMV) in 2002. Not coincidentally, one of the two concepts introduced during the anniversary event is a small pickup called IMV 0. The other one depicts the first battery-electric truck from Toyota.
Toyota is often criticized for its reluctance to go electric, but its CEO Akio Toyoda defends the position by saying the Japanese carmaker listens to customers’ demands. It is a position that Toyoda reiterated during the 60th anniversary of the production start in Thailand. Nevertheless, one of the two concepts that Toyoda introduced in Thailand previews Toyota’s first electric pickup truck, the Hilux BEV. The other one, IMV 0, has a mysterious propulsion system, despite its name suggesting it has zero emissions.
If you’re wondering why Thailand, well, it’s because the country is for the mid-size pickup truck market what the U.S. is for the full-size segment. All the important mid-size pickups sold in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific areas are built in Thailand, including the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger. They’re built there not because it’s cheaper but because Thailand is the biggest market for these trucks.
The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept looks like a normal Hilux, a path Ford followed with great success with the F-150 Lightning. Despite the Revo name, it doesn’t seem to have any of the extreme aerodynamic elements of the Hilux Revo GR model, which was also on stage, as seen in the gallery. There is no information about the concept other than being electric, which was already obvious thanks to the charge port on the left fender.
The electric Hilux won’t come into the market soon, and Toyoda emphasized his disdain for electric vehicles once again during the presentation. On the other hand, the adorable-looking Toyota IMV 0 concept is promised to start production in about a year. The concept looks no different from a Lego toy, with a front face that resembles the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV revealed last December.
The production truck based on the IMV 0 concept will be a modular vehicle capable of using several modules based on customers’ needs. For that part, the Lego association above is not far-fetched. We don’t know what type of powertrain this truck will feature, but considering its boxy shape and Toyoda’s position, we can safely rule out an electric drivetrain. Moreover, it’s supposed to be a mass-market vehicle, which means cheap, so no fancy drive options for the little fellow.
