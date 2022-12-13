Toyota Details 2023 SUVs and Trucks for the U.S. Market

Due to a ground-up redesign, the Tacoma enters the 2023 model year with little in the way of changes. First things first, the highly popular SR5 will offer two new packages, namely the SX Package and Chrome Package.
SX includes bedside graphics and black wheels, lug nuts, overfenders, badging, and side mirrors. As implied, the other package adds chrome-finished wheels, door handles, tailgate letter inserts, exhaust finisher, plus a leather-covered shift knob. Last, but not least, TRD Pro trucks can be specified in Solar Octane. As for the TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport, these variants also showcase a new exterior hue in the guise of Electric Lime.
The full-size Tundra welcomes the SX Package for the 2023 model year as well, available in four colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and White. Moving on to SUVs, the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition is limited to 4,040 vehicles in the United States. All grades, including the 40th Anniversary, now include blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard equipment.
Based on the 2023 Tundra’s platform, the Sequoia three-row sport utility vehicle is offered exclusively with a hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain that belts out 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm). The lineup kicks off with the SR5, followed by the Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and luxury-oriented Capstone. Lower down the spectrum, the Highlander now comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine rumored to be shared with the next-gen Tacoma pickup due for the 2024 model year.
The Highlander further sweetens the deal with standard Toyota Audio Multimedia plus wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The RAV4 also features the aforementioned as standard. Limited to 6,500 units, the Hybrid XLE-based Hybrid Woodland Edition stands out from its brethren with the help of bronze-colored wheels, TRD-tuned suspension, Falken all-terrain rubber, mud guards, plus raised roof rails and cross bars.
Hampered down by a disastrous rollout, the bZ4X furthers Toyota’s commitment toward carbon neutrality with an estimated range of 250 miles (402 kilometers) for the XLE front-wheel drive. Funnily enough, the Japanese automaker doesn’t mention a thing about the C-HR and Corolla Cross in the release attached below. To whom it may concern, the C-HR has been discontinued in this part of the world for the Corolla Cross.
