2023 Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ Shows All the Colorful Goodies Thanks to CGI

There is an overabundance of fresh novelties concerning Toyota’s automotive industry exploits. But it all started recently, with a particular hybrid that got ‘reborn.’
And everyone is contributing to the Toyota news cornucopia, from the rumor mill talking about the best-selling 2024 Toyota Tacoma getting only four-cylinder (gasoline and hybrid) options to the virtual realm falling in love with the 2000GT, all over again.
Of course, there is always the option of mixed reality. Such is the case here with the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have used the official look of the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ to imagine the CGI looks of the unreleased color palette for the 2023 Toyota Prius. That’s right, they are using their unofficial reel as a sort of all-new color palette configurator.
This is because – just like with the previous case of that unofficial 2023 Honda Pilot mid-size SUV color presentation – the Japanese automaker only revealed a bunch of interior and exterior colors to the world. The rest of the options, many of them quirky enough to never get offered in OEM form, are flaunted here in the video embedded below.
As far as we are concerned, the 2023 Toyota Prius indeed looks like a ‘Hybrid Reborn’ when dressed in purple to make sure Mopar aficionados go Plum Crazy over the attire. Meanwhile, the interior looks best in sparkling white, if you ask our two cents on the digital, informal matter.
The technical specifications, meanwhile, are untouched since Toyota first revealed some of them. Those include the classic Toyota HSD (Hybrid Synergy Drive, a series-parallel setup) with 1.8-liter and 2.0L options of up to 138 horsepower. Then there is also the Prius plug-in hybrid (the only option for Europe, also known as Prius Prime in North America), complete with a combined output of no less than 220 hp.
