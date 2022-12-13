Caddy Escalade Minivan Rocks the Digital World, Seems Ready for Soccer Practice

Everyone around the automotive industry (and their grandmother) probably already knows about the rumor mill’s whisper that General Motors is thinking about a Corvette sub-brand from 2025.
That preposterous idea has led to numerous dreams of the alleged four-door coupe and crossover SUV variety, while some people even imagined the new Corvette division ready to tackle everything – from city cars to semi-trailer rigs! But that was not all, and far from it.
Now the rumor mill is also boasting additional whispers that GM might actually prepare for the introduction of several sub-brands of other popular nameplates, not just ‘America’s sports car.’ Naturally, one of the biggest suspects – both figuratively and quite literally – would be the Escalade full-size luxury SUV. And while some people think that would mean it’s the proper moment to expect a Cadillac EXT pickup truck revival (perhaps of the Escalade-V EXT variety), others have vastly different opinions.
For example, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of GM’s alleged introduction of various new sub-brands with a Caddy Escalade minivan proposal! Interestingly, there is no need to prepare the U.S. soccer mom jokes, as the publication believes an Escalade MPV would have little to no sales arguments around the North American region, where there is nothing but crossover, SUV, and truck love – including of the EV variety.
Instead, the alleged Cadillac Escalade minivan would travel to China, where the Buick GL8 Century is already trying to stand out in the crowded local luxury minivan crowd. Now, far from us to take any ironic jabs at this unofficial design proposal. But I also feel that if such a Caddy Escalade MPV ever existed, it would be futile without a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, giving 682-horsepower thrills to all seven-to-nine occupants! Yes, that is merely wishful thinking, I already know as much…
