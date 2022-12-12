CGI 3-Wheel Citroen DS Reinvention Feels a Machine Gun Away From World War I Tanks

The Citroen DS, a staple of post-WWII French automotive design, was introduced back in 1955 and over a couple of decades became the epitome of alternatively-designed executive Old Continent cars.
The full-size model is recognizable around the entire world, without a doubt. And not just because of its aerodynamic, minimalist, and even futuristic body design, or its uncommon yet innovative technology tricks. It was also perfectly capable of setting new standards across the entire automotive field (its iconic suspension, disc brakes), as well as going down in pop culture as few other cars managed.
Even VIPs loved to be associated with the Citroen DS, including both World Wars hero and French president Charles André Joseph Marie de Gaulle (aka Charles de Gaulle), who even survived an assassination attempt with help from the French state car, a Citroen DS, of course. So, maybe there’s a reason why someone associated the reinvention idea of the latter with something that easily reminds any firearms enthusiast of the quirky and unwieldy tank designs of World War I.
But perhaps that was not the case here at all. Frankly, it could be either way, as all we know is that the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to Seungwan Han’s interesting Frenchy remake of the legendary Citroen DS. And, of course, we were not the only ones who saw a WWI connection, as per the humorous “where is the machine gun” type of comments.
What we have here, though, is something that rides solely on three wheels. And it is definitely wishful thinking, as other fans think that it does not uphold the normal laws of dimensional proportions, basically making it impossible for people to get on board. Anyway, it’s interesting enough, in our CGI book, to warrant a second or even a third look. So, it has just three wheels, a quirky design, and looks utterly futuristic. Well, if that’s not Frenchy enough for you, then what is?
