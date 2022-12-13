Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne EV Allegedly Confirmed, Also Rendered With Taycan DNA

Recently, Porsche’s electrified Cayenne SUV was announced ready to help clean the air in Thailand, but if this new rumor pans out, it might steal the EV show around the entire world.
Porsche was labeled a doomed automaker when it first introduced the original Cayenne mid-size luxury crossover back in 2002. Two decades later, this model’s popularity has proved quite the opposite, as it was the one salvaging the ailing German sports car maker. So, no wonder that Porsche is taking extra care of this high-riding money-making machine.
And, naturally, with the second-generation Macan going EV (soon, though we do not know exactly when due to unforeseen delays), it was only a matter of time before the whisper of a larger Cayenne EV sibling started swirling around the rumor mill. Now, if we are to trust the good folks over at TopElectricSUV.com, the next-generation Cayenne was confirmed with a battery-powered variant.
Sure, we all need to take all this with a grain of salt, but at least the good folks are sharing everything they know in a recent video (embedded below). Allegedly, the Cayenne, which is already available as a PHEV model, will also shape up as a neat all-rounder EV that might be an even better option than Porsche’s current family EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo, at least in North America.
Even better, the rumor is accompanied by an unofficial rendering of the upcoming 2025 or 2026 Cayenne EV. It borrows a lot of cues from the current Taycan styling, but it will allegedly one-up the current EV halo nameplate with “more range, space, comfort, and ruggedness, as well as a higher towing capacity when it releases.”
As for technical details, it seems like the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) shared with the Macan EV, sounds like another safe bet. Also, a dual-motor powertrain configuration, enabling eAWD, is logical since we are dealing with an SUV that will go after the popular Tesla Model X.
And, naturally, with the second-generation Macan going EV (soon, though we do not know exactly when due to unforeseen delays), it was only a matter of time before the whisper of a larger Cayenne EV sibling started swirling around the rumor mill. Now, if we are to trust the good folks over at TopElectricSUV.com, the next-generation Cayenne was confirmed with a battery-powered variant.
Sure, we all need to take all this with a grain of salt, but at least the good folks are sharing everything they know in a recent video (embedded below). Allegedly, the Cayenne, which is already available as a PHEV model, will also shape up as a neat all-rounder EV that might be an even better option than Porsche’s current family EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo, at least in North America.
Even better, the rumor is accompanied by an unofficial rendering of the upcoming 2025 or 2026 Cayenne EV. It borrows a lot of cues from the current Taycan styling, but it will allegedly one-up the current EV halo nameplate with “more range, space, comfort, and ruggedness, as well as a higher towing capacity when it releases.”
As for technical details, it seems like the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) shared with the Macan EV, sounds like another safe bet. Also, a dual-motor powertrain configuration, enabling eAWD, is logical since we are dealing with an SUV that will go after the popular Tesla Model X.