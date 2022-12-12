Virtual Second-Gen 2024 Cadillac CT6-V Makes Us Regret Its Forbidden Fruit Status

Cadillac is currently focusing on crossovers, SUVs, and electrics – while regular passenger cars have been taken backstage. Or were relegated to regional exceptions, as is the case with the CT6.
Over in America, the luxury Detroit automaker is only thinking about CUVs, Escalade-Vs, and stuff like the Lyriq EV crossover or Celestiq flagship. Meanwhile, passenger car aficionados are left trying to snatch a CT4 or CT5, potentially of the V-Series or Blackwing variety, if they love the sporty lifestyle. But how about the bigger CT6?
Well, the only generation created so far was discontinued for North America ever since GM decided to focus its Detroit/Hamtramck facility (now Factory Zero) on the EV revolution, beginning in 2020 with the retooling for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV zero emissions pickup truck. Only Cadillac’s Chinese customers were lucky enough to still get the model that is better than the older XTS in every respect, from design to interior space and whatnot.
As such, production continues in Jinqiao, Shanghai, China, thanks to the SAIC-GM joint venture. And this is why people are still expecting the arrival of the 2024 Cadillac CT6 as a second-generation model. Intermittently spied everywhere, including around the United States (!), the next iteration was recently leaked in all its production body glory, and while still on the factory assembly lines.
This time around, though, everything is up to snuff – even if only virtually. This is all courtesy of the digital artist better known as c_zr1 on social media, who gives us cool CGI food for thought in the form of a second iteration for the CT6-V full-size feisty sedan. And as opposed to the current CT6-V, which makes do with the ‘regular’ 4.2-liter twin-turbo Blackwing V8 engine, good for 550 horsepower, there is now also a second virtual option.
That would be to borrow the incredible 6.2-liter V8 supercharged engine from the Escalade-V full-size luxury SUV, complete with its bonkers stable of 682 horsepower! Sounds pretty cool, right? Too bad it would be a forbidden fruit for America!
