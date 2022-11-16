This Is the All-New 2024 Cadillac CT6 Before You're Supposed to See It

While you and I were resting, the new generation Cadillac CT6 was on its way to becoming an internet sensation by leaking in China. Thus, ladies and gents, say hello to it in an unofficial way.
The images shared above in the gallery were shared by various local websites, including Sohu, and they show the design of the all-new Cadillac CT6 inside and out.
Starting with the exterior, it features the brand’s new design language and gets in line with its latest products. Compared to its predecessor, it has smaller lighting units flanking the wider grille, a front bumper with more aggressive intakes, and new lines running across its length. Out back, it looks more like an evolution, with vertical taillights and a cleaner-looking rear bumper.
Two more pictures put the virtual spotlight on the interior, which features an entirely new dashboard panel and a dual-screen setup similar to the one used in other new Cadillacs. It combines the infotainment system in the middle and the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The center console is also new and has an integrated rotary dial to control the center screen. Again, look for many premium materials and fewer physical buttons, as far as we can tell.
No one at Caddy has shed any light in regards to the powertrain family. Nonetheless, it has been reported that it will launch with updated versions of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engines. The Omega platform used in its predecessor is said to be dropped in favor of GM’s VSS-R, expected to underpin the second generations CT4 and CT5, too, as well as the upcoming Chevrolet Camaro.
With the GM-owned premium car brand dropping the CT6 from the United States in 2020, it has become a China-only affair. In all likelihood, the new one will be sold exclusively in the People’s Republic, perhaps starting next year, when it should launch as a 2024 model.
