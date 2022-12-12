More Hardcore Ferrari SF90 Variant Spied at Fiorano, Expected to Launch as a 2024 Model

Codenamed F173, the SF90 will receive a slightly more track-oriented variant with more downforce and – most likely – more oomph. Codenamed F173VS, the SF90 Versione Speciale is believed to launch in late 2023 for the 2024 model year with an S-duct hood à la the 488 Pista.
Spied by carparazzo Varryx on a few occasions, the more hardcore variant has returned to the Fiorano circuit for additional testing. Similar to previously spied prototypes, the red car in this clip is mildly camouflaged up front, where the Formula One-derived aerodynamic solution is featured.
What makes the S-duct hood a game-changing piece of the overall aerodynamic package? The principle is rather simple. Incoming air caught by the intake on the front bumper passes through a duct with calibrated sections, then exits through a vent on the hood, pushing the front axle to the ground for better turn-in capability. The intake of the 488 Pista is complemented by a very clever splitter that serves two important purposes.
For starters, it acts as a splitter to accelerate air flow through the S duct. On the other hand, it also creates a low pressure area under the front underbody, further improving downforce. In the 488 Pista, these changes account for an 18 percent increase in downforce over the 488 GTB. Even more impressive, drag is merely two percent higher versus the 488 GTB.
Especially from the side and three quarters, you can clearly tell how large of an exit vent the prototype flaunts. Be that as it may, some things won’t change. Chris Harris famously asked if it is enjoyable, to which he answered the obvious. “They forgot what was really important,” said the Top Gear co-presenter. “It’s a stunning technical achievement, but I’m not sure it’s a great driver’s car. I’m not sure it’s a great Ferrari,” he added.
