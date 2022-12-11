Ferrari Purosangue Arrives in London, Goes for a Short "Drive" From Truck to Dealership

Call it an SUV, a crossover, or a wagon, Ferrari will simply call it a sports car. A practical, fast, and very expensive one. The V12-powered Purosangue stole the show when it was first revealed back in September, and did it again recently as it “stepped foot” on the UK scene.
A YouTube video uploaded by the channel TFJJ on Friday, December 9, shows Maranello’s latest creation being delivered at H.R. Owen in London’s Mayfair, rocking its own version of Nero body paint, which is basically a metallic shade of black.
As soon as the truck tailgate went down, the menacing Prancing Horse is revealed with its headlights on, making its way out of the back of the truck, then slowly backing up into the dealership. And that’s pretty much as far as “driving in London” goes, as even some users pointed out in the comments, so in this case the title of the video is only partly accurate.
Probably “arriving” would’ve been a better choice of words here. Also, the “red sparkles” mentioned in the video description (and at one point by the person filming) were most likely due to some of the red background inside the dealership, and not due to the paint actually containing red accents.
But even so, the car easily managed to steal the spotlight, and some interior footage followed. This isn’t the first Ferrari with four seats, but it’s the first one with such a practical and spacious interior (and also with automatically-closing rear doors). And, interestingly enough, this particular unit is a left-hand drive one.
The car is now up on the dealer’s website in the new model range lineup, with the price starting at £313,120 (around $383,370). It’s also worth mentioning that Ferrari will no longer take new orders for the Purosangue, since it’s already sold out for the next two years due to high demand.
