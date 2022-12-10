Stealthy Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Ready to Visit the Batcave for a Well-Deserved Rest

I promised myself I would never make any Batman references whenever I lay eyes on a black supercar, and I failed. But just look at this Ferrari F8 Tributo and tell me it doesn’t look like something the Dark Knight would drive whenever he’s not fighting crime in Gotham City.
Fortunately, it doesn’t call fantasy land home, as it is very much real, and in the possession of Roadshow International, which has shared a few images of it on social media earlier this week.
Like the rest of their projects, the add-ons are part of their RS Edition bundle, comprising the window tint, two-tone painted license plate trim ring, smoked lighting units, and wheels. The latter measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, and they have room under the arches even with the 20 mm (0.8 in) lowered suspension.
The only thing providing some contrast to the black exterior are the blue brake calipers, a hue that was replicated on the inside, on the seats, door cards, and steering wheel. Leather and suede in blue and black, contrast stitching, and lots of carbon fiber can also be seen in the cabin, joined by the usual amount of gear normally found in a high-end mid-engined supercar born in Italy, and sprinkled with a high-end audio system.
Thanks to the performance headers, retuned ECU, and titanium exhaust system, the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine has been bumped to 890 hp (903 ps / 664 kW). Roadshow International claims that due to the extra oomph, the F8 Tributo now takes only 2.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, before topping out at 215 mph (346 kph). By comparison, the stock variant can keep pushing up to 211 mph (340 kph) and is seven- tenths of a second slower to 62 mph, aided by its 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW).
