DMC's Ferrari Purosangue "Fuego" Boasts 24-Inch Wheels and Carbon-Fiber Widebody Kit

Based in Ratingen, the peeps at DMC have rolled out a tuning program for the all-new Purosangue. As the headline implies, the makeover begins with a set of Y-spoke forged wheels finished in matte black, a color that perfectly complements the red-painted brake calipers and body shell.
Dubbed Velocita, the 24-inch wheels are joined by a ZESAD valved exhaust system constructed from titanium. DMC used 3D scanning to come up with the carbon-fiber widebody kit. Have a wild guess of how much it costs. Nope, that would be $56,530 for pre-preg carbon or $78,030 for the forged carbon option. Both of them promise OEM-level quality.
Baptized “Fuego” (the Spanish word for fire and passion), the tuning program’s most in-your-face items are the roof spoiler and trunk lid-mounted spoiler. In a close second, the fender extensions add 3.0 centimeters (make that 1.2 inches) to the sport utility vehicle’s width.
Pictured in Cherry Red, the Purosangue before your eyes is a rendering for now because customer deliveries are scheduled to begin next year. Also worthy of note, Ferrari has already halted orders due to high demand.
Even though it costs more than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan before taxes and options, the first-ever utility vehicle from the Prancing Horse of Maranello is completely sold out for the following two years. We don’t know Ferrari’s yearly quota for the Purosangue, but we do know that Ferrari has capped it to 20 percent of total production. Last year, the automaker sold 11,155 cars. 20 percent of that is 2,231 copies of the Purosangue.
In addition to the oh-so-desirable badge, the Purosangue stands out in the hotly contested ultra-luxury SUV segment in two other ways. First things first, it features the handling dynamics of a Ferrari. Secondly, the Purosangue is powered by a unique-in-segment engine. A naturally-aspirated V12, to be more precise, which gladly revs to 8,250 rpm. It produces 715 ponies (725 ps) and 528 pound-feet (716 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.
Baptized “Fuego” (the Spanish word for fire and passion), the tuning program’s most in-your-face items are the roof spoiler and trunk lid-mounted spoiler. In a close second, the fender extensions add 3.0 centimeters (make that 1.2 inches) to the sport utility vehicle’s width.
Pictured in Cherry Red, the Purosangue before your eyes is a rendering for now because customer deliveries are scheduled to begin next year. Also worthy of note, Ferrari has already halted orders due to high demand.
Even though it costs more than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan before taxes and options, the first-ever utility vehicle from the Prancing Horse of Maranello is completely sold out for the following two years. We don’t know Ferrari’s yearly quota for the Purosangue, but we do know that Ferrari has capped it to 20 percent of total production. Last year, the automaker sold 11,155 cars. 20 percent of that is 2,231 copies of the Purosangue.
In addition to the oh-so-desirable badge, the Purosangue stands out in the hotly contested ultra-luxury SUV segment in two other ways. First things first, it features the handling dynamics of a Ferrari. Secondly, the Purosangue is powered by a unique-in-segment engine. A naturally-aspirated V12, to be more precise, which gladly revs to 8,250 rpm. It produces 715 ponies (725 ps) and 528 pound-feet (716 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.