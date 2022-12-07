Competizione Ventidue Is a Virtual Homage to Ferrari's Iconic 250 GT Berlinetta SWB

In Italian, ‘Competizione Ventidue’ translates as ‘Competition 22.’ From the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, it equates to a proper tribute to one of the greatest Ferraris of the 1960s.
That would also be one of the most notable GT-spec racers of its time, the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB. Which was the work of art of Giotto Bizzarrini, Carlo Chiti, and young Mauro Forghieri, the folks that later created the ultra-legendary 250 GTO. Plus, it also served as the basis for the ironically quirky Ferrari ‘Breadvan.’ Oh, how the times were crazy, back then. But wait, as today’s madness is on an even higher (sometimes positive) scale, both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm.
So, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to Forge Design’s latest digital creation – which even has its singular design project page at comp_ventidue. But what is Competizione Ventidue? Well, aside from rhyming with competition and 2022, it is also a big digital tribute to the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB.
Interestingly, this is a proper reimagining, adapted for the times we live in. So, according to the description, if ever real, this reinvention project would not only feature the sleek lines of a 1960s GT racer, updated for the 21st century, but also an incredible array of modern technology. Just like the recent Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept, it could even have a hydrogen-powered ICE setup.
And it would be of the V12 variety, of course! Moving on, there is an aluminum and carbon fiber mix for the chassis, plus a fully independent suspension to ensure that the vintage looks are doubled with the ability to duke it out with contemporary sports cars on equal footing around the track. Plus, those rose gold wheels sure provide a nice contrast against the black CGI body!
