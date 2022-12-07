2023 Dodge Charger Forgets About Its EV Doom, Morphs Into a 1960s Muscle Car

Everyone probably already knows that Dodge’s Challenger and Charger nameplates have their future set in EV stone. But what if they could not care less, even if only virtually?
Stellantis has plotted the new course. And it’s filled with electrons – of the Banshee EV type in the case of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger models. As one might have already heard, 2023 is the last model year for the ICE-powered versions, and when production ends, the EV revolution will take hold with the series version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept.
That is a big leap of faith for some utterly popular models. Just consider this. The old Challenger, which has been around with the same platform and general style since 2008, has casually outsold both the legendary Ford Mustang and iconic Chevy Camaro pony cars in recent times. As for the Charger, the four-door sedan is considered (by some) a bit too sleek to still qualify as “a proper muscle car.”
And here is one of those fans doing something. So, Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, is keen on unofficially bringing back to a CGI lifestyle the second-gen Charger R/T styling. Interestingly, he seems to be purposefully oblivious of the Charger Daytona SRT concept and instead uses an unsuspecting 2023 Charger Daytona 392 as the base of ‘retromodding’ operations.
Cool enough, the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) does not kick off with the usual long chatter and instead dives in right into the digital morphing action from the 1:13 mark. No worries, the background information is now overlayed on top of the fast CGI brush strokes. And thus, we can both value the author’s opinions about the state of the muscle car market as well as evaluate his virtual work on making the 2023 Charger 392 look more like a Charger R/T from the late 1960s.
