New Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Prototype Uses GR Corolla Engine Hooked to Hydrogen Power

The Japanese automaker is actively playing at both ends of the fully electric vehicle game, these days. So, after we recently saw a hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux pickup truck, here is yet another eloquent fuel cell example.
By the way, the European division has also debuted their bZ Compact SUV Concept on the Old Continent and we found out it was penned by Toyota European Design and Development in France as a glimpse into the company’s next step for the bZ lineup. But as the company promises six bZ models for Europe alone by 2026, they are also not abandoning their fuel cell hydrogen-powered strategy.
At least, not yet, and not without proper research and development. So, after the big Hilux pickup truck now it is time to meet the prototype Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept, an approach that “highlights Toyota’s multi-path approach to zero.” That is zero emissions, of course. So, here’s “another path” to achieving that without massive batteries and long recharging times.
Toyota also believes that motorsport activity can accelerate development, though this might not be the case here. Instead, the prototype Corolla Cross Hydrogen concept has room for five people on board, plus their luggage – so it mostly highlights traditional daily practicality. Plus, the Japanese company also wants daily usability, so they are even preparing to begin winter trials at home in Japan!
The Corolla Cross H2 Concept is equipped with the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine from the GR Corolla (!) featured with “high-pressure hydrogen direct injection engine technology from motorsport activity” (!!), and “adding the hydrogen tank packaging know-how from Mirai.” That is a triple exclamation mark if Toyota really is on to something – with space for five people and their luggage, plus some nifty low refueling times, and potential oomph from the sporty version.
Hopefully, this is not just another case of hydrogen-powered wishful thinking!
