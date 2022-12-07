Ferrari Testarossa Revival Concept Gets Digitally Updated With Daytona SP3 Cues

These days, the Prancing Horse automaker is busy shaking hands with countless VIPs and trying to figure out how to increase production of the all-new, first-ever Purosangue coach door crossover SUV without dropping the exclusivity banter.
And there is a logic behind the naturally aspirated V12-powered 715-hp ultra-luxury super-SUV commotion as both affluent customers and the entire aftermarket world are waiting – arms wide open – for the first deliveries. But what about the imaginative virtual automotive artist realm?
Well, as it turns out, the Purosangue hype has mostly fizzled for them, and now they are back imagining what else could be done with those ‘real’ Ferraris, such as the limited series Ferrari Daytona SP3. Besides allowing anyone to enjoy them from the comfort of their homes, in racing simulator video games, that is.
So, here is Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decided to prepare a #TBT not long ago, and with a CGI twist. As it turns out, his trendy “Throwback Thursday” social media apparition included not just a repost but also a cool update. According to the description, more than a year ago, the pixel master created an unofficial reinvention drawing of the iconic Ferrari Testarossa (1984-1996).
The revival design concept was CGI-cooked up (solely based on the 296 GTB plug-in hybrid supercar) before Ferrari officially introduced the world to its stunning Daytona SP3. Now, better late than never, the CGI expert has decided to incorporate the latter’s DNA into the informal Testarossa rebirth, and this is the digital result. Not bad at all, right?
Well, unfortunately, as much as everyone around both the real and virtual world might want it back, it seems that a Testarossa-styled revival is not on the Ferrari horizon. Instead, they are traveling across new styling roads, either in the direction of the 296 GTB and GTS or of the Purosangue variety.
